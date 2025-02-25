Rolls-Royce and BP: dividend joy and a strategy reset
BP is due to reset its strategy on Wednesday before Rolls-Royce posts a landmark set of results the following day. What’s in store from these heavyweight stocks?
25th February 2025 15:30
by Graeme Evans from interactive investor
Share on
Future returns for Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) and BP (LSE:BP.) shareholders will become clearer over the next 48 hours when the engine maker reports results and the oil giant unveils a strategy overhaul.
A much stronger balance sheet and the restoration of its investment-grade credit rating will allow Rolls to declare a dividend payout equivalent to 30% of post-tax underlying profit with Thursday’s annual figures.
- Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Share Prices Today | Open a Trading Account
Estimates vary on the size of payout, with Panmure Liberum recently pencilling in a figure of 5.2p a share in relation to 2024 trading. This rises to 6.8p and 8.1p in the two following financial years as Rolls increases the threshold to 40% of profit.
The aerospace, defence and power systems-focused company last paid a dividend in January 2020, when it distributed £92 million via an interim award of 4.6p a share.
Thursday’s landmark disclosure is in sharp contrast to just over four years ago, when existing investors were given the opportunity to buy shares at 32p in a £2 billion rights issue.
- Stockwatch: are bears right to bet against this FTSE 100 firm?
- Can new bosses fire up these shares?
- Watch our video: Nick Train: ‘generational’ opportunity to buy UK growth firms
Its shares are now trading at near a record of 618p, with Rolls currently worth £51.5 billion and above Diageo (LSE:DGE) and National Grid (LSE:NG.) as the 11th-largest stock in the FTSE 100.
The advance follows a series of upgrades to profit and cash-flow guidance, boosted by the focus of chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic on commercial optimisation and cost efficiencies.
Engine flying hours have returned above 2019 levels and the recovery has stayed on course despite significant supply chain headwinds across the aerospace industry.
Morgan Stanley forecasts a 14% rise in revenues to £17.6 billion, with a margin of 13.4% driving an underlying operating profit up 48% to £2.4 billion. Civil aerospace revenues are seen 20% higher at £8.9 billion, with an operating profit of £1.4 billion up 70% on a margin of 16.3%.
As the 2024 results are likely to place Rolls more than halfway to 2027 profit and free cash-flow targets, the City will be keen for management to issue updated projections.
BP said it intends to review elements of its financial guidance, including expectations for 2025 share buybacks and capital expenditure, when it holds a capital markets day tomorrow.
Speculation that BP will need to pare back distributions has hung over the stock in the past year.
- BP stuck in neutral for now
- Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis
- Stockwatch: is another retailer in takeover territory?
The poor run for shares has also followed four quarters in a row of City earnings downgrades, driven by disappointment over unplanned outages, a weaker than expected contribution from trading and the slow ramp-up of new growth engines.
BP chief executive Murray Auchincloss has promised a new direction for the oil giant, having laid the foundations for change during 2024.
At this month’s annual results, he said: “We have been reshaping our portfolio - sanctioning new major projects, and focusing our low-carbon investment - and we have made strong progress in reducing costs.
“Building on the actions taken in the last 12 months, we now plan to fundamentally reset our strategy and drive further improvements in performance, all in service of growing cash flow and returns.”
Amid pressure from activist investor Elliott, speculation has focused on a switch back to extracting value from traditional oil and gas.
Allen Good, Morningstar director of equity research, said today: “We expect some combination of capex reduction - focused on low carbon, divestiture plans, cost-cutting, and reversal of hydrocarbon production declines.
“However, the degree to which these measures are implemented is what matters. Most would be positive. However, management also signalled a reduction in shareholder returns which would be a negative."
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.