Saga Q&A: hear the latest on this small-cap stock

28th March 2022 15:28

Investor Meet Company from ii contributor

Chief executive officer Euan Sutherland and chief finance officer James Quin of Saga (LSE:SAGA) present their preliminary results and answer a range of investor questions. The event, held on 25 March 2022, is brought to you by our friends at Investor Meet Company.

Highlights

Q&A: 41:03

About the company

Saga is an insurance company that also offers lifestyle products and services. The company operates in two main segments: insurance and travel. The company generates most of its revenue from the insurance segment, specifically through premiums and credit income. This segment offers retail motor broking, retail home broking, and underwriting products and services. The travel segment provides group tours, holiday packages and cruises. Saga's customers are people aged 50 and older, and all revenue comes from the UK. Saga offers general insurance products, package and cruise holidays, personal finance products, domiciliary care services and a monthly subscription magazine.

