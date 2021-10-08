Shaun Dooley: The ii Family Money Show

You can also listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music or your usual podcast app.

Shaun Dooley is one of the most recognisable faces in British film and TV, starring in Official Secrets and The Woman In Black on the big screen, as well as hit dramas Broadchurch and Gentleman Jack.

In episode four of The ii Family Money Show, he and wife Polly – who have four children together – tell Gabby Logan about how their humble beginnings shaped their attitude to family finance, why Harold Pinter’s The Caretaker changed the course of Shaun’s life, and why he’d ban the word ‘celebrity’.

Plus, interactive investor’s Personal Finance Campaigner Myron Jobson joins Gabby to suggest ways you can invest for your family’s future and also looks back at last year’s ii Great British Retirement Survey ahead of the launch of the 2021 survey on 13 October.

