SIPP cashback offer part of continued focus on value

interactive investor unveils attractive cashback offer for new and existing customers.

Available to new and existing customers

Cashback of between £100 - £1,000 on offer

At a time when more people than ever are counting every single pound and penny, interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, has launched a SIPP cashback offer for new and existing customers.

The offer runs until the end of October and terms and conditions apply.

The cashback ranges from £100 to £1,000, depending on the amounts being transferred (see table below). The offer applies to both the stand-alone ii Pension Builder Plan and any SIPP taken out alongside ii’s ISA or trading account.

Becky O’Connor, Head of Pensions and Savings, interactive investor, says: “These are incredibly uncertain times, but one immutable fact remains the importance of saving in a pension, tax efficiently.

“It’s always worth looking under the bonnet of any ‘cashback’ deal. Ours is backed by a great underlying proposition that will keep rewarding customers long after the initial offer, because our underlying proposition is great value.

“Over a lifetime, savings with ii can make a big difference. Our great value platform comes with access to a wide range of choice, together with the tools and analysis to help find the right solutions. Investors can’t control the markets, inflation or interest rates, but they can control their investment costs.

“Our modern, transparent monthly fee helps customers keep track of their pension costs at a time when more people than ever are counting the pennies.”

Value for money when every penny counts

ii’s fair flat-fee structure has always offered excellent value for money for those with larger pot sizes. The core £9.99 Investor subscription plan comes with an ISA, trading account, a free monthly trade and as many free JISA(s) as customers have children. A SIPP can be added for just £10 per month.

The ii stand-alone Pension Builder plan costs just £12.99 per month, with the full range of choice.

Our standard trading costs for our pension plans are £5.99 for UK shares, funds, investment trusts, ETFs and US shares.

There are potentially life changing savings to be made over the longer term. For example, over 30 years, a customer could potentially be up to £67,000 better off with ii compared to its largest competitor. That’s based on an initial pension balance of £100,000, held over 30 years, with £10,000 annual contributions, 5% annual growth, and 100% in funds (carrying a 0.66% ongoing charge).

These forecasts are from The Lang Cat and are not a reliable indicator of future performance. For alternative scenarios, see notes to editors.

SIPP cashback table

Transfer Value Cashback £10,000-£24,999.99 £100 £25,000- £99,999.99 £200 £100,000- £999,999.99 £300 £1,000,000- £1,999,999.99 £500 £2,000,000+ £1,000

To view T&C’s, see here.