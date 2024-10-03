Is this a smarter way to invest in stock markets?

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

This week, Kyle talks to Rob Arnott, founder of Research Affiliates, about a new way of owning the market passively by backing underdog stocks that have been kicked out of big indices, such as the S&P 500. The duo discuss the potential flaws in how most index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) track the market, and Arnott gives his views on whether valuations have become too extreme for US technology stocks.

Kyle Caldwell is funds and investment education editor at interactive investor.