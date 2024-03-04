Spring Budget preview: what should you expect?
Craig Rickman rounds up the rumour mill on the eve of the Budget.
This year’s Spring Budget will take place on Wednesday 6 March and the stakes are high.
It could be the government’s last chance to sway voters before a general election, which has fuelled the prospect of tax giveaways – but Jeremy Hunt’s headroom appears limited.
So what might we expect? Let’s round up the rumour mill.
- Invest with ii: Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | ISA Investment Ideas | Transfer a Stocks & Shares ISA
First, personal taxes.
Tight fiscal forecasts mean the chancellor may cut employees’ national insurance instead of income tax, with the main rate reducing from 10% to 9% reportedly being considered.
Now, scrapping inheritance tax would certainly find favour at the polls, but this seems more aspirational than realistic.
However, as Hunt recently described IHT as "pernicious", he may choose to chop the 40% headline rate or shake up the tax-free allowances.
- Sign up to our free newsletter for share, fund and trust ideas, and the latest news and analysis
- Income tax or national insurance: which one might Jeremy Hunt cut?
Next up, investments and savings.
There are reports the government may axe stamp duty on UK shares.
Elsewhere, a Great British ISA, which would give savers an extra £5,000 to invest in UK-listed companies, didn’t materialise at last year’s Autumn Statement, is apparently still on the table.
And the Lifetime ISA’s early withdrawal penalty could be cut from 25% to 20%, while the maximum home value may tick up from its current £450,000 cap.
And last, child benefit.
At present, if either parent earns above £50,000, they face a charge on child benefit payments, creating a potential 71% tax trap. Given Hunt has conceded the current system is unfair, reform here is a possibility.
Also look out for changes to non-dom tax rules and support for first-time buyers.
This is purely speculation – and Hunt could squeeze in another Budget before an election.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks