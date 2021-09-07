State pension triple lock to go double for single year
7th September 2021 15:39
Loading
Share on
interactive investor's head of pensions and savings comments on the shake-up.
The government announced this afternoon that the earnings element of the state pension triple lock would be abandoned for one year before being reinstated, in order to counter the impact of much higher than average earnings growth on the uprating of the state pension next year.
Becky O’Connor, Head of Pensions and Savings, interactive investor, the pension platform, said: “The state pension triple lock guarantee is no longer guaranteed – it is to go double, but only for a single year, before returning to the manifesto-pledged triple lock.
“The forthcoming state pension rise is therefore set to be in line with inflation. This should be an outcome that suits both pensioners, who depend on adequate rises, as well as critics who were concerned that a higher than justified rise was on the cards for pensioners, following a year of anomalous wage data.
“It’s important that the government follows through with the commitment to reinstate the triple lock, as the earnings measure, in normal times, helps to ensure pensioner incomes do not fall below those of the rest of the population.”
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.