Sterling has a spring in its step (and so should you)

The "era of austerity is over," the Chancellor proudly declared in his Autumn Budget on 29 October 2018.

In the increasingly labyrinthine world of British politics, a lot has changed since this bold pronouncement; the Government has been defeated on critical legislative votes by margins of historically significant proportions, the Prime Minister has survived a vote of confidence in her leadership, 16 ministers have resigned, and MPs from both Labour and the Tories have formed the breakaway "Independent Group."

Needless to say, this has all occurred against a backdrop of profound uncertainty over the ultimate outcome of the negotiations over the UK's departure from the European Union.

Given these extraordinary machinations, UK equity investors might reasonably have expected a bumpy ride, and to a certain extent, as has been the case for equity investors the world over, this is exactly what has transpired. Happily, though, it has not all been in vain; on the day of the Autumn Budget, the FTSE 100 index index traded at 7,026 points (1).

Around the time of writing, on 5 March 2019 (coincidentally, the 10-year anniversary of the start of quantitative easing by the Bank of England), the index is at 7,183 (2). From a cursory glance, investors could be forgiven for coming to the conclusion that the UK equity market has simply taken the events of these past four months firmly in its stride.

In reality though, looking purely at the index level masks a more complicated picture, and one that UK equity investors would do well to better understand. What, if anything, has changed in the time between the last Budget and the upcoming Spring Statement?

First, the good news. The unfolding political dramas notwithstanding, from a fundamental perspective, the UK economy is in remarkably good shape. Indicative suggestions that the annual budget deficit for the year will be in the region of £20 billion should be heartening (3); it sounds like a large number, but as a proportion of the UK's gross domestic product (GDP), it is barely of the scale of a rounding error.

Meanwhile, higher-than-forecast tax receipts will provide a welcome fillip to the Treasury, and indeed the Government, at a time when good news has been in relatively short supply; expect more of the austerity-is-over mantra from the Chancellor when he stands up in the Commons on 13 March.

The labour market is another area that appears to have shaken off concerns about the UK's departure from the EU. There are now around 900,000 job vacancies in the UK, and private sector wage growth is running at 3% per annum (4).

Against this backdrop, the Chancellor may feel he can further ease restraint on public sector pay. Given quiescent inflation, real incomes in the UK are rising, and this is of course welcome news.

In my view though, investors would be well advised to be a little circumspect about the apparent nonchalance of employers when it comes to the potential economic drag of a "no-deal" Brexit. In reality, Brexit uncertainty has begun to impact on economic growth – itself a key driver of low unemployment levels.

Quarterly GDP growth of 0.2% in the fourth quarter of 2018 is hardly comforting, and is well below the 0.5%-0.6% growth of which the UK economy should be capable (5). Given these figures, there is little point in pretending that both business and consumer confidence are starting to show signs of strain under the pressure of the Brexit "handbrake."

All is not lost though; if an EU withdrawal agreement can be secured, I believe there is every reason to believe that GDP growth and consumer and business confidence should come bouncing back. Indeed, by the second half of 2019, and into 2020, UK economic growth could be accelerating nicely. By contrast, few would suggest that the medium-term outlook for continental Europe is so rosy, with Germany now considered by some economists to be teetering on the brink of recession.