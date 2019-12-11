Still chance to buy this recovering drug giant

Source: interactive investor Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Abbvie’s answer has been to plough $63 billion into the acquisition of Allergan (NYSE:AGN), a speciality pharmaceutical company engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing brand name pharmaceutical products. It is best known as the maker of Botox, first introduced as a facial muscle tightener for those conscious of the ageing process but now enjoying an extra lease of life as a treatment for migraine and also for excessive sweating.

The acquisition was unveiled in June and is expected to be completed early in 2020. Botox is a cash cow, which is obviously a welcome factor, and Allergan also sells a dry-eye drug called Restasis. Other drugs are in the pipeline. It is testing treatments for migraine prevention, various eye diseases and gastrointestinal disease.

Investors should remember that many drugs get part way through the rigorous testing programme only to fail at the final hurdle, so drug testing is an expensive and uncertain business, while the rewards last only so long as the patents.

AbbVie itself has this year scrapped a cancer treatment that failed to show any benefits for patients with an advanced form of lung cancer. However, the US Food and Drug Administration did approve its rheumatoid arthritis drug Rinvoq.

Abbvie shares started trading at $33 seven years ago and they ran away too fast to peak at $123 at the start of last year. Then they fell further than results justified, all the way back to $63 in mid-August this year. They then had another good run, rising to a peak of $89 three months later, but have come off the boil this month and at under $87 there is now another credible buying opportunity.

Although the price/earnings ratio is challenging at just a touch under 40, the yield is remarkably good by New York standards at 5.44%, double the average of 2.64% for large pharmaceuticals and three times the average 1.8% for companies in the S&P 500 index. The payout of $1.07 a quarter is up 11.5% on 2018, though one should not count on that rate of progress in the near future as the acquisition of Allergan is digested.

Hobson’s choice: Buy at up to the recent peak of $89.

