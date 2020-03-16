Is stock market history repeating itself?

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After switching into cash before the recent crash, trend investor Saltydog tells us when he’ll buy again.

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

What has been is what will be, and what has been done is what will be done, and there is nothing new under the sun. (Ecclesiastes)

Last Monday stock markets around the world saw further falls as the price of oil crashed. The previous Friday OPEC had failed to reach an agreement with non-OPEC members regarding a global production slowdown. In response to the lack of demand, Saudi Arabia wanted to cut production. Russia refused, and so Saudi Arabia flooded the market, pushing the price down to $30 per barrel.

Stock markets in the developed economies of Europe and North America fell by between 7% and 8%, some of the emerging markets saw greater losses. Most markets were already more than 10% below their recent highs due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

They then levelled off for a couple of days, but on Thursday saw even more dramatic falls. The FTSE 100 index had its worst day for over 30 years, losing 10.9%, French and German stock indices fell by more than 12% and in the US the Dow Jones Industrial Average also lost 10%. It was the worst day for global stock markets since October 1987.

By the end of the week the FTSE 100 had lost 17% and closed at 5,366. It has fallen further this morning, dropping below 5,000 for the first time since 2011.

It’s hard to believe that on the 19th February, less than a month ago, two of the US Indices, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, closed at all-time highs. In the UK the FTSE 100 was up over 2% since the beginning of the month and trading just above 7,450.

For some reason, which I don’t claim to understand, markets tend to move in cycles. They do not go up in a nice straight line, but have frequent corrections along the way. It’s not that unusual for prices to drop by around 10%, but they usually recover relatively quickly.

It’s also easy to forget, but much larger market crashes happen with alarming frequency. There was the bursting of the dotcom bubble in 2000-03, and then in 2008/9 it was the financial crisis. Both times stock market investments could have been cut in half.

The FTSE 100 has lost a third of its value in the last few weeks. If history repeats itself, it could have further to fall.