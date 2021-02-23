Stockwatch: is AstraZeneca at a turning point?

Is the downwards chart for this £95 billion FTSE 100-listed biopharmaceuticals group worth buying into? Since an all-time high of £87.05 last July, the stock has fallen 18% to £71 – which seems ironic given AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN) is among global vanguards for producing vaccines.

Yes, there was a 13% jump in early November, amid a general stocks’ re-rating triggered by far better-than-expected vaccine trials. Yet that was erased within the month, even more viciously than a persistent bear market.

It quite begs the question whether it is worth wracking wits over technical specifics of such drug groups if chart trends can so predominate. But are they reaching a point where probability implies a fair chance of mean reversion upwards? Today, I examine AstraZeneca.

Currency translation may be a smokescreen factor

Multinational drugs groups report in US dollars but are not wholly ‘dollar earners’: around 33% of Astra’s revenues are earned in US dollars and 40% for GlaxoSmithKline (LSE:GSK). Astra’s de-rating does, however, correlate by way of magnitude and timing, with a 17% appreciation in sterling versus the US dollar since last May. Back then, one pound sterling bought you $1.20 but this has risen steadily to $1.41. It does not explain an exact one-pound drop to £71 a share in early dealings this morning, with no news out. Glaxo’s de-rating has been 29% over the same timescale, however.

My chief query is the net upshot – or cost – of Astra’s being in the vanguard of global effort for Covid-19 vaccines. Assuming the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can, in due course, be tweaked against Covid-19 variants, there is long-term kudos from being involved. You might say it begins to justify the whopping $32.8 billion (£23.3 billion) intangibles within $15.6 billion net assets (i.e. negative net tangible assets). Production of the vaccine is happening at cost, unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, yet the sheer scale of addressing Covid-19 must be weighing on group resources.

In terms of senior management distraction alone, Astra’s CEO has recently been embroiled in controversy with EU leaders who accused the company of failing to deliver vaccines on time. It is hard to imagine lawyers’ fees being at special low rates due to the pandemic.

The 11 February preliminary results for 2020 made no reference to net effects of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, only citing a “significant impact” from the pandemic generally.

I regard cost/benefit issues of this major Covid-19 vaccine as contributing to uncertainty over underlying value, although at some point on the chart you begin to wonder if the downtrend factors this in. A 17% de-rating is not justified by 33% US dollar revenues, even if the company reports in US dollars.

Over half of revenues derive from faster-growing new medicines

This is a key element to a ‘buy’ case, where a 10% advance in 2020 revenue to $26.6 billion was described by the CEO as “marking a significant step forward”. Investment continues, especially in anti-cancer and biopharmaceuticals therapy.

In particular, a targeted therapy called Tagrisso won its first regulatory approval for early stage, potentially curable lung cancer. Farxiga expanded its potential beyond diabetes treatment, and Tezepelumab is said to offer real hope for severe asthma patients.

Such examples have headline-grabbing attention prompting event-driven traders to buy the story - especially if backed by meaningful chart action – despite the dilemma for outsiders to figure the net upshot for profits. Pharmaceuticals’ investment is often significantly a hope that well-capitalised groups have resources enough to produce the occasional blockbuster.

Astra’s operational review does appear medium-term promising on this key score, hence I suggest the company at least merits following – and contrarians should consider using current weakness, to average into the stock.