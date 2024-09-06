Stockwatch: a FTSE 100 share worth owning for near 10% yield

While patience is often required with out-of-favour “value” stocks, this might seem like overall underperformance during a benign period for markets.

Do first-half 2024 results affirm investment manager M&G Ordinary Shares (LSE:MNG) in recovery-to-growth mode? While the FTSE 100 stock was initially firm at 214p in response, and despite Wednesday’s plunge in US equities, it has eased to 207p, putting it back to where I advanced a “buy” case last April.

The numbers and narrative are rather mixed, the release headlining a 4% slip in pre-tax profit to £375 million but at least it appears in line with expectations. A near £5 billion company with investment and insurance operations has many moving parts, hence it is rather futile to fuss over precise profit.

Crucially for a stock that tends to appeal most to income seekers, end-June cash (or equivalents) of £5.4 billion affirms the dividend policy either to grow or at least maintain the per share payout, likely to cost around £470 million this year. And unlike so many companies engaging in share buybacks, M&G does prioritise genuine returns.

The case for M&G essentially hinges on pricing for a near 10% yield becoming seen as over-generous for the group’s risk/reward profile. Also, that a capable new CEO from two years ago stands a decent chance of exacting further efficiencies and positioning the group better for growth. Investment management is competitive, yet M&G is well-placed in workplace pensions enjoying keen demand.

M&G -financial summary

Year-end 31 Dec

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Turnover (£ million) -4,627 30,682 14,036 14,739 786 5,115 Operating margin (%) -21.3 11.9 25.0 4.5 -466 16.4 Operating profit (£m) 985 3,657 3,516 656 -3,665 838 Net profit (£m) 33.0 1,120 1,138 83.0 -2,068 297 Reported EPS (p) 31.1 40.8 44.0 3.2 -83.6 12.4 Normalised EPS (p) 43.8 50.1 56.5 12.6 -73.1 20.4 Return on total capital (%) 0.5 1.6 1.5 0.3 -1.9 0.4 Operating cashflow/share (p) 54.1 7.9 99.6 50.8 -20.4 84.1 Capex/share (p) 9.3 15.1 31.7 29.9 23.2 20.7 Free cashflow/share (p) 44.8 -7.2 67.9 20.9 -43.5 63.4 Dividend per share (p) 0.0 11.9 18.2 18.3 19.6 19.7 Covered by earnings (x) 0.0 3.4 2.4 0.2 -4.3 0.6 Cash (£m) 6,373 5,848 6,518 6,908 4,298 4,998 Net debt (£m) -1,976 2,007 2,096 2,435 3,614 3,387 Net assets/share (p) 344 197 215 278 182 171

Source: company accounts

‘ The halfway point of a three-year journey ’

Within a group transformation programme under way, cost savings have helped mitigate various effects of adverse asset pricing movements that are chiefly behind the profits slip.

First-half group costs were trimmed 4% - making a total £121 million savings since the programme launched in early 2023. The target is raised to £220 million by 2025, excluding additional benefits from streamlining operations.

These helped operating profit within the asset management side rise by 9% like-for-like to £129 million. End-June assets under management were £346.1 billion, £2.6 billion higher than at the start of the year, due to strength in markets offsetting £2.4 billion net client outflows in UK institutional asset management. This still improved on a £3.8 billion net outflow in the first half of 2023. The international institutional side enjoyed net inflows, although valuation changes meant those assets fell from £2.4 billion to £1.9 billion.

The quite similar “wealth” side slipped 9% to £83 million due to a reduction in asset returns also amortisation accounting involved.

This amortisation issue is cited also to explain a 7% decline in operating profit to £263 million on M&G’s main life insurance side. It symbolises quite unpredictable aspects with this kind of business.

Similarly, within the insurance side, the income statement shows “other investment return” swinging from a £125 million loss to £3,097 million profit. The benefit was knocked out however by net insurance finance expenses soaring from £692 million to £4,246 million.

Central costs of £100 million have eased 2% but still appear substantial at 21% of operating profit. What can the new-ish CEO achieve here, or will this represent an opportunity for an acquirer to strip out?

Despite some big swings within M&G’s income statement, reported pre-tax profit has come out relatively similarly at £209 million, even though it is up from £128 million. Yet a sharply higher £265 million tax charge meant a £56 million net loss.

Grappling with it all may help explain the market’s “meh” reaction despite no real negatives and the improvement programme on track. I hesitate to accept the “transformation” label, but it will be interesting to see what better efficiency is achieved next from combining life insurance and wealth management operations. Plus, a further 18 months to go with improving the group overall.

Pinch of salt is required over growth forecasts

If I have a concern it is the volatility of asset returns numbers within these interim results, during a seemingly benign period for markets.

What if the US economy does weaken and finally undermine its historically high stock market? Asset management stocks inevitably react to market trends and can be seen as a geared play.

But assuming consensus for around £520 million net profit this year, rising to over £600 million in 2025, this would still be around half what was achieved in 2019 and 2020 – thus possibly reflecting scope for capable management to improve.

With management at least affirming full-year 2024 forecasts, M&G trades on 9.4x earnings – which would reduce to 8.4x assuming 13% per share growth to over 25p next year. It’s unclear whether efficiency improvements can dominate over client flows, in and out of funds, and also values of the financial securities held, which I doubt.

Yet while the interim dividend has only edged up from 6.5p to 6.6p, and consensus looks for low single-digit dividend growth to 20.0p in respect of this year and 20.6p next – I regard this as relatively much more secure than the potentially volatile earnings outlook. Management retains a target for £2.5 billion operating cash flow this year.

So unless financial market values fall in months ahead, a 9.8% prospective yield should now be providing a prop.

Less risky than tobacco stocks

It is an interesting comparison, where for example British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) at around 2,900p trades on a near 8.5% prospective yield – admittedly with relatively better earnings cover of 1.5x than M&G, and also strong cash flow.

Yet smoking product companies face declining tobacco revenues and the challenge to stay innovative in fast-moving “vapes” which governments are tending to regulate against. Despite asset management-related stocks being to an extent hostage to markets, they would appear to have lower long-term risks than smoking-related.

BAT was shunned down to 2,270p by last April, but has since risen nearly 30% - showing how sentiment can still turn in out-of-favour stocks appealing chiefly for income. At some point, traders may decide the yield is too high and you get a new rising price trend.