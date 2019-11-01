Stockwatch: The investment case for Apple

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

"Getting there" to re-affirm a growth profile

The stock price high tallies with record results, although group revenue edged up barely 2% to $64 billion (£49.5 billion) and diluted earnings per share (EPS) by 4% to $3.03, yet the financials beat expectations and its composition affirmed progress in the new products/services coming through.

The table below shows a 9% year-on-year decline in iPhone revenues, although Apple has this year introduced lower-price models besides top-range, versus Chinese rivals especially. Services are growing nicely at 18% representing nearly 20% of group total; wearables and home products are up 54% to 10% of total; and, while the iPad is in fifth place, it is up 17%.

Meanwhile, the cash machine continues to roar: operating profit has reached $19.9 billion and $48.8 billion cash reserves - up a remarkable 89% on a year before – which underwrote $18 billion share buybacks and $3.5 billion dividends.

It is significant to the investment case, supporting investment in new areas such as TV (taking on Netflix) and bolstering EPS through buybacks until group revenue growth is hopefully sexier. Shareholders might ask why not pay out a greater element given the prospective yield is barely 1.3%, but if their constituency broadly seeks EPS growth, then perhaps it is best to prioritise investment and buybacks.

Apple Inc - category & geographic sales $ millions Three months ended Twelve months ended 28-Sep-19 29-Sep-18 28-Sep-19 29-Sep-18 By category: iPhone 33,362 36,755 142,381 164,888 Mac 6,991 7,340 25,740 25,198 iPad 4,656 3,983 21,280 18,380 Wearables, home etc 6,520 4,223 24,482 17,381 Services 12,511 10,599 46,291 39,748 Total net sales: 64,040 62,900 260,174 265,595 By area: Americas 29,322 27,517 116,914 112,093 Europe 14,946 15,382 60,288 62,420 Greater China 11,134 11,411 43,678 51,942 Japan 4,982 5,161 21,506 21,733 Rest of Asia Pacific 3,656 3,429 17,788 17,407 Total net sales: 64,040 62,900 260,174 265,595

Latest smartphone industry data is positive

Coincidental with these results is news that the global smartphone market grew 2% (annualised) in 2019's third quarter, marking a first period of growth after a two-year slump that raised fears about saturation.

Samsung (LSE:SMSN) leads the market with an impressive 8% like-for-like rise in shipments to 78.2 million phones, helped by new products targeting every possible market and price niche. A doubt being expressed is that this 2% market rise reflects Huawei doing very well in its domestic market (nationalistic Chinese buying during the trade war?) to achieve a 29% growth rate.

Apple sits in third place with a 12% market share, ahead of newer Chinese rivals with around 9% each but well behind Huawei with 19% share and Samsung with 22%. With iPhones still representing over half of Apple revenues, consumer reaction to each new generation remains important.

It's hard to guess the overall upshot however, when you are also judging "Apple versus Android" and whether phone buyers want to be part of the wider Apple ecosystem. But at least the industry narrative has changed from declining global smartphone sales.

Apple offers freebies

Scope to leverage group sales is shown by Apple's marketing pitch launched today, hitting Netflix directly: any purchase of an iPhone, iPod Touch, Mac or Apple TV will get a year's free subscription worth £59.88. This applies to devices bought since 10 September; also students signed up to Apple Music can get the streaming TV service for free, i.e. £4.99 month.

It's an aggressive move in the "streaming wars", offering original TV shows and films, with other upstarts Disney Plus and HBO Max also attempting to carve into Netflix's 150 million-plus global subscribers and create more.

The outcome may be crucial for the Apple story and stock sentiment, its continued price rise reflecting a "glass half-full" view. Mind how Apple's pitch differs – paying less and getting less – which is quite a marketing departure despite the shows/films typically high-end.

Personally, I think it's a shrewd one though, to reel in punters: e.g. in the US Apple TV is $5 a month versus $7 for Disney Plus (launching 12 November) and HBO Max $15 a month from May. Netflix's entry-level plan is $9 a month and its most popular plan $13.

My hunch is Apple's tactic will be able to poach punters and pull in the new, and its cashflow supports building a library of original content.

Mind that reviews of Apple TV are as yet mixed. However, this new deal puts Apple TV Plus at the fingertips of potentially hundreds of millions of people at no extra cost – a potential marketing coup.

In terms of the fast-growing services side I also note a subscription-based mobile gaming platform alleged to be the first such on the market. I'm a tad dubious, recalling London-listed Superscape revamping itself around such a business a decade ago, which failed to gain traction and was acquired by Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) for a collapsed 10p a share. Glu remains listed and is expected to post annual revenues 10% higher albeit earnings 40% lower. So, quite where potential for mobile gaming stands nowadays is unclear, but experience tells me to be wary.

Technical positives in FAANG context

For what the technical analysis is worth, Apple has outperformed its peer FAANG stocks this year, rising nearly 60%. In the last two years of quarterly reporting there have been more upside moves than down, only two quarters seeing a drop afterwards. Over the previous eight quarters the average effect on the stock price has been a positive 4.5%, this latest one is near-affirming.

I wouldn't get hung up on this, a stock market downturn can quickly sweep it away, but it affirms Apple as a prime blue-chip multinational. If its diversification strategy is affirmed while iPhone sales at least don't get difficult, market drops will continue to see Apple keenly bought.

The current dilemma is the trade situation, liable to mean consolidation/volatility after this latest rise to fresh highs. So, for the time being I'd temper my long-term 'buy' stance: Hold.

Edmond Jackson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

