Stockwatch: Let this share's trend be your friend

Curiously mixed UK trading amid the Brexit malaise

The narrative has shifted somewhat towards resilient UK consumer demand versus slower uptake from professional customers. Might the proliferation of different gadgets nowadays within households, with wi-fi in every room, be driving this?

Luceco's chief "accessories" side includes switches, sockets and circuit protection. Otherwise, the chronically weak housing market isn't much of a stimulus for an electrics makeover after a house move.

Anyway, the first half of 2019 saw group revenue up 7% at constant exchange rates to £82.7 million, with operational improvements turning a £3.1 million like for like operating loss into a £7.0 million profit.

Management said the second half-year had started ahead of expectations, although a potentially disruptive Brexit meant the board was sticking to its full-year guidance. Obviously, a hard-exit from end-October was averted, but controversy rages as to the economic results of implementing Brexit.

Buyers may have pushed the stock back up to around 110p in a sense that management is now prone to conservative guidance, given scars of the recent past. It could also be speculation about how a Brexit withdrawal agreement has been finalised and election polls continue to suggest a Conservative majority to implement it – i.e. a sense of "buy domestic equities including cyclicals".

If forecasts are fair - for £11.3 million net profit this year, rising to £13.5 million in 2020 – then the prospective PE is around 15 times, reducing to 13x on a normalised basis. So, it is pricing in a fair extent of recovery, while consensus for a 1.8p dividend in respect of this year, rising to 2.2p in 2020, supports confidence in cash generation, although a sub-2% yield is no support if Brexit results in a weaker economy.

Luceco - financial summary year-end 31 Dec 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Turnover (£ million) 65.6 82.3 103 134 168 165 Operating margin (%) 9.0 10.3 11.1 8.9 8.5 3.0 Operating profit (£m) 5.9 8.4 11.5 11.9 14.2 4.9 Net profit (£m) 1.3 4.5 5.8 6.6 10.0 1.5 IFRS3 earnings/share (p) 0.8 2.8 3.6 4.6 6.2 0.9 Normalised earnings/share (p) 0.8 2.8 3.6 5.9 6.5 2.7 Operating cashflow/share (p) 4.4 0.9 4.6 1.8 10.7 7.7 Capital expenditure/share (p) 1.6 2.3 3.3 5.3 6.4 3.1 Free cashflow/share (p) 2.8 -1.4 1.3 -3.5 4.3 4.6 Dividend/share (p) 0.3 0.8 0.6 Covered by earnings (x) 15.3 7.8 1.6 Net Debt (£m) 36.7 42.5 46.1 29.5 37.2 32.2 Net assets per share (p) -9.9 -4.8 2.6 32.8 40.0 41.2 Source: historic Company REFS and company accounts

Ambitious balance sheet albeit not stretched

June's balance sheet showed a restructuring where £40.8 million short-term debt had become £38.5 million longer-term, offset by £5.2 million cash. It meant the interim finance expense reduced from a total £2.2 million to £1.7 million, although in 2018 there had also been £0.3 million finance income. It put net gearing at 80%, where net assets were comprised 55% by intangibles (the premium paid to net asset values when making acquisitions).

Management said it had achieved a return to target leverage and, indeed, the cash flow statement cited £2.3 million spent buying back shares, additional to £0.9 million going out as dividends, conveying belief in headroom.

With hindsight I was premature with my 'buy' call in 2018 and too cautious earlier this year to re-iterate it. Quite whether that's all down to me or a reflection of how Luceco operates in a quite capricious context: as a relatively small company on the international scale, and where demand can fluctuate.

I think it has potential as a long-term tuck-away, assuming the LED lighting side can grow in significance. Moreover, its return on capital of 18% and on equity of 26% flags a decent business financially, in addition to high single-digit margins.

Insider buying post interim results

My positive stance is backed up by director deals last September when a non-executive bought £18,283 of Luceco shares at 80.76p and his partner £10,000 worth at 80p. The chief financial officer's partner also bought £12,588 worth at 97p and the CEO added £3,600 at 93p, albeit as part of an incentive plan.

I should point out, however, that while lighting represented 31% of interim revenue versus 41% for wiring and 25% portable power, its adjusted operating margin was a paltry 1.6% (even if an improvement on losses in 2018). A way to go then before Luceco LED can be rated a growth entity. I also wonder if this hints that LED lighting is already highly competitive.

Assuming there's a Conservative majority and Brexit can be more competently expedited, then I think the stock is a 'buy', and one to average into, anticipating at least some easing in UK uncertainties. In a hung parliament, the rating might slip to 'hold'.

So, take action significantly as to your political expectations and on Brexit. Broadly, and for the long term, I maintain: Buy.

