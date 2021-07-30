Stockwatch: look no further than this amazing tech giant

Our companies analyst has one of the world’s biggest technology companies in his sights this week following publication of latest results.

How significant are bumper second-quarter 2021 results from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), owner of the multifarious Google operation and Android smartphone operating system?

Revenue has soared 62%, or 57% at constant currency to $61.9 billion, a near 11% beat on consensus for $56 billion.

Cost of revenue rose 41% and operating expenses by 22%, but they still meant an excellent operating margin of 31% which flags a business to prioritise.

$18.5 billion net income meant earnings per share (EPS) of $27.26 versus $19.14 expected, a massive 42% beat.

Yet the stock has been flat around $2,730 in response, as have Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which also beat expectations – if not to quite the same degree.

This is nearly 2% off Alphabet’s 27 July all-time high and the trailing price/earnings (PE) is around 29x versus same for Apple and 36x for Microsoft.

These charts are all a near-perfect parabola: Alphabet began to rise in 2012 from $300 and accelerated with the onset of Covid from $1,400 to a recent high of $2,780.

You could say the market is broadly efficient here: respecting very strong competitive positions for these tech behemoths, fat margins and likely resilient customer demand going forward.

PE multiples are full but nowhere near as distorted as during the 2000 tech bubble.

Yet an adage also says that when bull market leaders no longer respond to earnings beats, in particular, it signals a stale market.

Right now, those who want to buy equities have substantially done so but are edgy to protect gains after stocks have enjoyed a big boost from monetary stimulus; moreover, US inflation has breached 5%.

A genuine re-rating is under way

The second quarter of 2020 saw Alphabet’s first-ever year-on-year revenue decline as Covid disrupted growth and advertisers pulled spending.

It was only a 2% easing but yes, “advertising” remains the key revenue driver and relates to the overall level of commercial activity hence is strictly cyclical.

Prior to that, it had been easy to brush aside cyclical concerns while Google had capitalised on a one-off shift from traditional commerce to online.

Yet Google is now so pervasive in modern life and is radically advancing Artificial Intelligence (AI) in support of functions that serve essential daily needs: such as Drive for cloud storage, Play for App developers and users, Maps for navigation, YouTube for entertainment and Workspace for enterprise needs.

The table shows Google Search as the predominant revenue contributor at 58% compared with 56% a year before, then YouTube ads at 11% and Google Network at 12%.

While Cloud is entertained as a long-term growth driver, as yet it represents just 7% of revenue and a £0.6 billion loss if down from a $1.4 billion loss in 2020.

In operating profit terms, Alphabet is therefore wholly reliant on Google Services which contributed $22.3 billion for a net operating profit of $19.4 billion.

Retail is also by far the largest contributor to growth of advertising; with travel, financial services, media and entertainment also significant.

Yet I believe this does not constitute a high risk because Google is radically more effective than traditional marketing, for most businesses.

The pandemic has more likely re-rated Alphabet’s financials than provided a one-off boost.

Furthermore, just over half the group’s revenues derive outside the US which puts Google in a powerful position internationally as developing countries expand their internet coverage.

On a genuine long-term view, it seems possible to argue “anytime” is a good time to accumulate Alphabet stock.