Stockwatch: A near double-digit yield that might just hold

Cenkos has buckled down for hard times

September's interims showed Cenkos has cut staff costs by 50% to £6.5 million for the first half year, albeit still showing the dilemma of how smaller listed financial companies have the airs of a private partnership. Databases cite 110 employees, implying the average annual compensation (before share-related bonuses) near £120,000.

It meant that with "other" stickier admin expenses at £4.3 million, a 41% fall in first-half 2019 revenue to £10.6 million resulted in a £200,000 pre-tax loss (versus £500,000 profit, like-for-like).

Corporate finance fees represented 64% of fee income and fell by 48%, while in second place the relatively recurring income from nominated advisor (nomad) fees was flat. In third place, research fell 39% due to a squeeze on commission rates and a cut in buy-side research budgets. Net trading gains also fell 56% to £921,000.

Hence, there's a "feast-or-famine" reputation for corporate broking, and is why at 47.5p the stock trades on around 8 times 2018 normalised earnings and other brokers have given up providing any forecasts. As things stand, while revenue for 2019 as a whole was guided lower (than 2018) at September's interims, "the second half has started well with a number of transactions including an IPO... Cenkos has completed 2 of 7 recent transactions, demonstrating we remain the leading AIM broker."

Dividend sustainability is the near-term crux – also crutch

Despite the modest interim loss, the board saw fit to maintain a 2p interim dividend which costs £1.1 million versus £14.7 million cash at end-June. While balance sheet cash has fallen from £21.7 million mid-2018, Cenkos' narrative proclaims "a healthy capital surplus of £15.9 million (2018: £12.0 million) above its Pillar 1 (regulatory) capital requirement."

Databases show 6.5p paid for the 2018 year, but they tend to be based on the timing of payouts than the period they are described (in company reports) to respect. So, Cenkos' accounts show a 2p interim and 2.5p final in respect of 2018. If a 4.5p payout can be sustained, then, at 47.5p, the stock is presently on a 9.5% yield – as if pricing in some extent of cut anyway.

They say the deals pipeline is fair and their cash cushion is evident. So, if Boris Johnson can wrest a way out of political quagmire, it is possible that both the dividend is maintained and it de-risks somewhat – i.e. the stock rises.

Cenkos Securities - financial summary year end 31 Dec 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Turnover (£ million) 51.4 88.5 76.5 43.7 59.5 45.0 Operating margin (%) 20.6 30.3 25.8 11.4 16.8 6.8 Operating profit (£m) 10.6 26.8 19.8 5.0 10.0 3.1 Net profit (£m) 8.6 21.3 15.4 2.5 7.2 2.4 IFRS3 earnings/share (p) 14.2 32.0 25.9 5.8 15.0 4.3 Normalised earnings/share (p) 14.2 32.0 25.9 5.8 16.0 6.4 Operating cashflow/share (p) 21.9 18.0 45.0 -8.0 34.9 5.4 Capital expenditure/share (p) 0.2 0.6 0.3 0.5 0.7 0.5 Free cashflow/share (p) 21.7 17.4 44.7 -8.5 34.2 4.9 Dividend/share (p) 12.0 17.0 13.0 2.0 9.5 6.5 Covered by earnings (x) 1.2 1.9 2.0 2.9 1.6 0.7 Cash (£m) 44.0 42.8 46.3 38.1 47.4 45.5 Net Debt (£m) -44.0 -42.8 -46.3 -38.1 -47.4 -39.5 Net assets per share (p) 41.1 62.1 50.4 47.9 52.5 48.7 Source: historic Company REFS and company accounts

Non-executive directors are buying

After Cenkos came out of its interim results closed period on dealings last 18 September, a non-executive director added 12,347 shares at 48.5p to own 63,235 overall. A day later another non-exec bought an initial 20,000 shares at 51.75p. While they can't have a crystal ball as to flotations' deal-flow, I regard this as sensible long-term investing in a period of weak sentiment.

Yes, the table and interim results shows Cenkos' operating margins have been decimated from a 20-30% range, but this shows an aspect of operational gearing. Unless you believe AIM faces demise, then periods like now are opportune to accumulate equity.

The employee benefit trust (EBT) continues an active buyer, most recently 50,000 at 48.5p on 17 October and has accumulated a total 1,877,503 shares. I wouldn't draw big conclusions for perceived value, as once set up an EBT is going to make regular purchases in order to meet share awards. Technically though it may be something of a prop, helping explain why Cenkos shares trade at around net asset value while Shore complains of a big discount.

Attractive business model when the going is good

Uninspiring the current situation may be, and it is possible that Cenkos (and other small cap brokers) take flack if the financial environment worsens to expose troubles at smaller listed companies under their wings. Yet the table and accounts show a business that needs little by way of capital expenditure or debt (see the big differential versus cash flow per share over years, also net debt figures being the inverse of cash reserves), which means a useful business for generating payouts in the fair to good years.

A potentially worrying sign last week was insolvency services group alleging "a 40% rise in UK businesses in significant financial distress since the 2016 Brexit referendum".

Although as a long-term follower of Begbies Traynor's reports I would say they have warned repeatedly at the extent of "zombie" companies, i.e. over-indebted UK firms. These largely originated in the run-up to 2008 crisis and were kept on life-support by the monetary stimulus years, but were always on the ropes.

So Begbies is indulging an aspect of political jest to imply the 40% hike is "due to Brexit". The polar opposite economics view would say a good many such businesses should have gone bust years ago if markets were working effectively.

I wouldn't hold my breath for business confidence to improve radically, although financial shares in particular can turn up from lows, simply in anticipation of this.

Cenkos exemplifies a situation where you might test the idea with a small purchase and review it according to developments. Buy.

