Stockwatch: two insurance shares I'd buy

It is a trickier comparison with Direct Line, given roadside assistance constitutes to generate 85% of revenue and 81% of trading EBITDA.

However, growth in the home and motor books drove a 6% increase in revenue, reflecting positively on bread-and-butter policies for the industry. Underwriting revenue jumped 47%, albeit from a low base to £28 million. There’s less information than Direct Line on the net upshot in terms of claims though.

The primer for these results had been ongoing cost-cutting, and how the AA had proved resilient through previous downturns. “The management team has successfully turned the operational and commercial performance of the AA around in the last two years and remains focused on navigating the challenges ahead,” it says.

Today, we learn operating profit is up 17% and pre-tax profit by 102% to £107 million, on revenue up 2% to £995 million – an earnings per share (EPS) of 14.1p gives a snapshot price/earnings (PE) multiple of sub-2x. That’s good in terms of an overall recovery story, but is tempered by £2.6 billion net debt which hasn’t really changed over the year, thus net finance costs swallowed 58% of operating profit.

Remarkably, the board still saw fit to pay a 0.6p interim dividend, though a final payout has been suspended. Perhaps they took heart along the way by free cash flow multiplying seven-fold to £83 million for the year.

Dividend restoration is thus tentative here, and debatable, although the stock is more an option play on whether the business can work off its debt overhang (from a private equity past). Optimists may consider the world is moving towards even lower-cost debt and maybe debt cancellations – the so-called 'jubilee'.

AA’s narrative is tempered because, while February and March went well, from April “we started to see greater variance as a result of Covid-19” – resulting in changes both to roadside and insurance with “material cost reduction programmes to mitigate the significant uncertainty ahead".

Unless Direct Line is being candid until a proper reporting date, and more evidence about how things are playing out, the AA’s message is relatively more uncertain – and costly. At least Direct Line was able to quantify its £70 million and appear to avert anything like a restructuring.

Perhaps the AA’s bias to emergency road services – with free help/repairs to NHS workers and the London Ambulance Service – has upped costs, given it is far more oriented towards vehicle support, but they should ease with the crisis.

There appears to be a headwind by way of new AA memberships slightly down and retentions also marginally lower – albeit total road breakdowns are materially down, while garaging costs are lower but parts/battery sales (cars not being run sufficiently) higher. Driving schools and car hire have suffered, too.

Versus Direct Line, the AA has had to apply for the government furlough scheme, “although the majority of our workforce continues to provide services to our customer".

Short covering may be the key to AA’s current stock trend

AA shares have therefore a more speculative rather than investment interest. In reaction to a steady business recovery, large investors and hedge funds are more likely to buy back shares they had sold in anticipation of the share price falling (short covering, or short closing). Some kind of debt restructuring might also be favourable enough to shareholders.

The proportion of AA’s issued share capital out on loan (to short sellers) has declined from 12.6% in March 2018 to 4.4% currently, though it did run up to 8.9% in the five months to this March-end. By contrast, there are zero disclosures (over 0.5%) of short interest in Direct Line Group. AA’s recent Altman Z2 score of minus 4.0 has indicated a serious risk of financial distress within the next two years, although such ratings can be backward-looking.

A speculative 'buy' case exists in the sense that the policy response to Covid-19 will help quasi-zombie companies, such as AA, to claw back equity value – although that also assumes its roadside services remain competitive.

I will disclose an interest by way of renewing my membership, and I think the AA is pretty much essential. For speculators then, the recovery story is broadly affirmed. Buy.

Edmond Jackson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

