Three boring companies making naughty things we all love

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Large companies are often looking for bolt-on acquisitions that allow them to expand slowly but surely in addition to organic growth. This policy can help snack producers to expand into healthier eating to improve their images, although such opportunities may be limited.

For example, Mondelez has just paid £200 million for Grenade, a West Midlands producer of protein bars and drinks popular with gym enthusiasts who want high-protein, low sugar snacks. Hershey has gradually added Amplify Snack Brands, Pirate Brands and Original Tings over several years, though admittedly some of these products such as popcorn are for the mass rather than the discerning consumer.

None of these three are likely to see their share prices racing ahead in the near future, but nor are they likely to fall back disastrously. As mature businesses, they represent solid if possibly boring attributes for investors in for the long haul. They have limited opportunities to invest in their existing products so are more inclined to pay a fair proportion of profits back to shareholders in dividends.

Mondelez shares were going nowhere fast until January 2019, when they set off from $40 to $60, where they ran into resistance. They are still bumping up against that barrier despite offering a yield of 2.1% with the prospect of gradually rising dividends for the foreseeable future.

Hershey also took off in 2019 but has moved sideways, with $160 acting as a ceiling. If that barrier is broken the stock could leap forward again. At $159 currently, the yield is 2%.

In contrast, Kraft slumped between 2017 and March 2020, when it bottomed at only $22. The gradual recovery since then is set to continue, with a yield of 4% at $40.

Hobson’s choice: Buy Mondelez below the $60 ceiling. The immediate target is $66, not a massive gain but worth having even so. Hershey is also worth considering before it breaks its $160 ceiling. Those who failed to follow my advice to buy Kraft at around $30 in July 2019 and again in May 2020 still have the chance to come in below $44, the next potential sticking point.

Rodney Hobson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.