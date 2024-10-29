Three key stats to know ahead of the Budget

Fiscal drag : if the deep freeze in tax thresholds is extended from 2028 to 2030, a median earner (£35,000) could end up with a £366 higher tax bill due to fiscal drag, rising to £1,099 for higher-rate taxpayers.

On the eve of the hotly anticipated Autumn Budget, interactive investor has crunched some numbers to explore the possible pounds and pence impact of freezing tax thresholds beyond 2028, increasing capital gains tax rates, and making workplace pension schemes less generous.

1) Fiscal drag

If the deep freeze in tax thresholds is extended from 2028 to 2030, a median earner (£35K) could end up with a £366 higher tax bill due to fiscal drag, rising to £1,099 for higher-rate taxpayers. This assumes earnings rising by 2% (target inflation) a year compared with if the personal allowance threshold went up by the same percentage.

2024/25 2027/28 2029/30 Low earner Salary £20,000 £21,224 £22,082 Tax with frozen thresholds £2,080 £2,423 £2,663 Tax if 23/24 thresholds increased with inflation £2,080 £2,208 £2,297 Additional tax - £215 £366

Middle earner Salary £35,000 £37,142 £38,643 Tax with frozen thresholds £6,280 £6,880 £7,300 Tax if 23/24 thresholds increased with inflation £6,280 £6,665 £6,934 Additional tax - £215 £366

High earner Salary £60,000 £63,672 £66,245 Tax with frozen thresholds £14,643 £16,185 £17,265 Tax if 23/24 thresholds increased with inflation £14,643 £15,539 £16,167 Additional tax - £646 £1,099

Source: interactive investor. Assumes earnings rising by 2% (target inflation) a year compared with if the personal allowance threshold went up by the same percentage.

Myron Jobson, Senior Personal Finance Analyst at interactive investor, says: “We’re facing the highest overall tax burden in a generation thanks to the deep freeze of tax thresholds and allowances. In tandem with wage inflation, this means we’ll be paying more in tax in the years to come. Known as ‘fiscal drag,’ this is the ultimate stealth tax as people might not realize they are paying more simply due to inflation, making it less transparent compared to explicit tax increases.

“Our calculations show that a middle earner could face an additional £366 tax bill a year if the personal allowance remains frozen until the end of the 2029-30 tax year, rising to £1,099 for a high earner.”

2) Capital gains tax

There has been growing speculation that CGT rates might be increased. Currently, higher-rate taxpayers face CGT rates of 20% on most assets and 24% on residential property. Basic-rate taxpayers pay 10% and 18%, respectively.

The government might raise these rates or align them more closely with income tax rates. There is also a rumour that the government would introduce a single rate of CGT.

If aligned with income tax, the CGT rate for basic-rate taxpayers would rise from 10% to 20%, doubling the amount paid in tax above the £3,000 tax-free allowance. This translates to a CGT liability of £400 on capital gains of £5,000 (up from £200 under the current CGT regime); £1,400 on capital gains of £10,000 (up from £700); and £3,400 on capital gains of £20,000 (up from £1,700).

The situation is similar for higher-rate taxpayers, who would also face a heightened tax burden if their CGT rate doubled from 20% to 40%. The CGT liability would double from £400 to £800 on capital gains of £5,000. On gains of £10,000, £20,000, and £50,000, the CGT liability would increase to £2,800, £6,800, and £18,800, respectively.

These potential increases could be even more painful for basic-rate taxpayers with larger gains, who could be pushed into a higher tax bracket. If CGT rates increase to 20% and 40%, a basic-rate taxpayer earning £30,000 could end up paying £14,746 in tax on a £50,000 gain, of which over £10,000 is higher-rate tax.