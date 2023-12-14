Top 10 most-popular funds and trusts: how they’ve changed in 2023

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

Kyle and Sam Benstead delve into the most-popular funds and investment trusts among interactive investor customers in 2023. The duo consider those that kept their places in the top 10, those that exited, and new entrants compared to 2022. Kyle and Sam also discuss trends among the most-popular investments and give their take on the types of funds investors may be drawn to in 2024.

Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.