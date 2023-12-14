Interactive Investor

Top 10 most-popular funds and trusts: how they’ve changed in 2023

Kyle and Sam Benstead delve into the most-popular funds and trusts among ii customers in 2023, considering departures and new entrants, investment trends, and predictions for 2024.

14th December 2023 09:01

the interactive investor team from interactive investor

You can also listen on: SpotifyApple PodcastsAmazonGoogle Podcasts

Kyle and Sam Benstead delve into the most-popular funds and investment trusts among interactive investor customers in 2023. The duo consider those that kept their places in the top 10, those that exited, and new entrants compared to 2022. Kyle and Sam also discuss trends among the most-popular investments and give their take on the types of funds investors may be drawn to in 2024.

Please continue to provide your suggestions on questions you want answered on OTM@ii.co.uk

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Richard Beddard: a new ranking for one of my favourite stocks

1 day ago

Stockwatch: is this FTSE 250 share too cheap?

1 day ago

Top-performing fund, investment trust and ETF data: December 2023

1 day ago

The Week Ahead: last batch of results before Christmas

1 day ago

Interest rates held again: what might 2024 have in store?

2 days ago

Ian Cowie: how my ‘forever fund’ fared in fourth quarter of 2023

2 days ago

How to beat the market: Rolls-Royce among seven momentum stock picks

2 days ago

Why you should think twice about making a big move to cash

5 days ago

The highest-yielding money market funds to park your cash in

about 2 months ago