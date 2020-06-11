Top stock picks in the mining sector

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

It said: “Rio and BHP are approaching fair value, but elevated prices through 2020-21 offer additional upside which we expect to be mostly returned to shareholders, supported by a track record of consistently high dividend pay-outs.”

Deutsche's mining sector recovery trade is built around favourable comparisons with the 2008 and 2015 downturns, including the fact that major commodities have this time avoided levels of extreme margin compression.

In the previous recovery cycles of 2009/10 and 2016/17, Deutsche pointed out that mining went on to outperform the wider market for about two years due to above-trend demand growth, supply cuts and depressed valuations at the trough.

In 2009 and 2016, the sector rallied 200% and 120% from their lows respectively, whereas the current upturn from the March lows in 2020 has been about 60%.

Deutsche said: “While there will be persistent concerns over medium-term demand (as there were in 2009 and 2016) the rate of sequential improvement is the most important driver of sentiment and prices in the shorter term.”

On its key stock calls, Deutsche said Glencore's recent trading update highlighted the group's strong cash flow generation, even at current low cycle prices.

The note said: “Current valuation is too compelling to ignore, in our view, despite weak coal prices and ESG-related overhangs.”

Deutsche expects Anglo's half-year results to be weak and complicated by mine suspensions in South Africa and elsewhere caused by Covid-19 lockdowns. However, the restrictions are beginning to ease and the company's balance sheet and liquidity position remain strong.

It said: “Looking through near-term earnings, Anglo continues to have the most compelling growth profile among the majors. Significant improvements to the business have already been achieved and successful delivery of key growth projects has scope to further re-rate the shares.”

Deutsche upgraded BHP to a ‘buy’ recommendation in March following an aggressive sell-off for the shares in which it halved in value from January's 1,851p to 939p. They've since recovered to 1,720p and were trading at 1,663p after falling 3% today.

The note said: “We believe valuation remains attractive, particularly for a company offering a very solid balance sheet and a resilient asset base.”

