A trio of special offers in tough times

With the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic forcing people to pay greater attention to their personal finances to get more of their money working harder and more cost effectively, interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest direct-to-consumer investment platform, has launched a suite of deals for new and existing customers.

£100 cashback for ISA transfers (new and existing customers)

New or existing customers who initiate the transfer of an ISA (or ISAs) worth £20,000 or more from 1 October up to and including 31 October will receive £100 cashback when it completes.

There are no tiers with this offer - £100 cashback applies even if a customer’s ISA value is significantly more than £20,000. The customer needs a linked trading account to receive their cashback award (see notes to editors for T&Cs).

£100 worth of free trades (new customers only)

New customers who open a Trading Account, ISA, and/or a SIPP from 1 October up to and including 31 October will receive £100 of free trading credits.

There’s no minimum balance needed to qualify for the offer, and the £100 free trading credits will be added within five working days of the customer opening their account – no action needed by the customer.

The credits expire on midnight on 31 December 2020, so customers will need to use them before this time or lose them.

No SIPP fee for 6 months (new and existing customers)

interactive investor has adjusted its current Sipp offer, which waived the usual £10 monthly SIPP fee until April 2021, to be a rolling monthly offer. The change means those who open a SIPP on or after 1 October will not pay the additional £10 a month SIPP fee for their first six months.

This offer does not currently have an end date.

Moira O’Neill, head of personal finance at interactive investor, says: “With low interest rates, stock-market uncertainty, and an ongoing dividend drought, savers have their work cut out if they want to get their money working harder. That includes looking for the best value, because charges can make a huge dent in your investments and curtail your dreams and aspirations. Our fair flat fees have always offered excellent value for money, and this trio of special offers is a helpful incentive in these difficult times.

“Through ii’s cost effective flat fees, you get to keep more of your hard-saved cash as your pot grows rather than being penalised by percentage fees, although for smaller pot sizes, percentage fees can be more competitive – in the short term at least. What’s more, having all your investments together in one place can save you time when it comes to managing your investments.

“The coronavirus crisis has forced many people to think about their own personal finances. As the cloud of uncertainty remains on the horizon, now is a good time to review every aspect of your finances to make sure that your money is working hard for you.”

Notes to editors

ISA cashback offer terms and conditions

1. Subject to these offer terms, you will be entitled to receive a £100 cashback payment (the "Offer") from Interactive Investor Services Limited ("ii", "us", "we" or "our") if you submit one or more Qualifying Transfers to us and the Qualifying Criteria are met (each as defined below).

2. The Offer only applies to transfer requests of an ISA from another ISA provider into a new or existing ii ISA received between 1 October 2020 and 31 October 2020 inclusive (each a "Qualifying Transfer"). For the avoidance of doubt, the Offer does not apply to cash subscriptions, investments already held in an ii account, to transfers of investments between existing accounts, to transfers into any ii SIPP, Junior ISA, Trading Account and/or Pension Trading Account and/or to transfers of investments from any other company within our group of companies (e.g. The Share Centre Limited).

3. Cashback is only payable to you if you complete Qualifying Transfers with an aggregate value of at least £20,000 (the "Qualifying Criteria"). If the Qualifying Criteria are met, a single cashback payment of £100 will be made to you in accordance with clause 6. We reserve the right to determine in our absolute discretion the valuation of each Qualifying Transfer. Non-cash assets will generally be valued on the date we process the existing provider’s valuation, using the closing price of the shares or units on the previous working day.

4. You must be over 18 and a UK resident to be eligible for the Offer.

5. You must be living at a UK residential address at the time of submitting and completing your Qualifying Transfer(s).

6. We will only pay cashback into a Trading Account that is linked to your ii ISA. The £100 cashback payment will be credited to your Trading Account by the later of: (i) the date falling 30 days after the date on which the Qualifying Criteria are met and (ii) the date falling 30 days after the date on which you open a Trading Account. Cashback sums will not be paid by any other means.

7. You are only entitled to a maximum of one cashback payment in connection with the Offer.

8. The Offer is not intended to be taken as advice or any personal recommendation to transfer any investment(s) from your existing provider. If you are unsure whether transferring is right for you, you should take independent financial advice.

9. The Offer is funded by ii. Any cashback you are eligible for will not be drawn from your investments.

10. Anyone who is seen to be abusing the Offer may be excluded at ii’s absolute discretion.

11. ii reserves the right to amend or withdraw these terms at any time without notice.

12. Your ongoing entitlement to any cashback received is subject to you keeping your ii ISA open for a minimum of 12 months from the date on which the Qualifying Criteria are met (the "Minimum Term"). We reserve the right to reclaim, and you agree to repay, any cashback amount paid if your ii ISA is closed or transferred prior to the expiry of the Minimum Term. Please note that the relevant ii Terms of Service and ISA Terms will apply to any such transfer or withdrawal and fees as shown in our Rates & Charges may apply.

13. The Offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other transfer offer.

14. These offer terms are governed by English law.

15. These terms must be read in conjunction with the relevant ii Terms of Service and ISA Terms. In the event of any conflict between these terms and the relevant ii Terms of Service and ISA Terms, these offer terms shall prevail.

16. Interactive Investor Services Limited is the promoter of this Offer. Its registered office is at Exchange Court, Duncombe Street, Leeds, LS1 4AX.

Trading credits offer terms and conditions

1. Subject to these terms and conditions, new customers of Interactive Investor Services Limited (“ii”, “us”, “we” or “our”) will be entitled to receive £100 of trading credits (the “Offer”).

2. To be eligible for the Offer you must open an ii SIPP, Trading Account and/or Stocks and Shares ISA with us between 1 October 2020 and 31 October 2020 inclusive.

3. You must not be an existing customer of ii.

4. You must be over 18 and a UK resident.

5. Provided you meet the eligibility criteria set out in these terms, £100 of trading credits will be applied to your account within five (5) working days of your account being opened.

6. There is no minimum deposit required.

7. The £100 of trading credits will be available for use until midnight on 31 December 2020 (the “expiry date”). Any unused trading credit at this time will expire.

8. There is no alternative to the Offer.

9. Trading credits can be used to offset commission for all real time trades; to buy or sell shares, funds, bonds, gilts, ETFs and for automated trades such as dividend reinvestments. Trading credits cannot be used to offset the additional charges for extended settlement or telephone trades.

10. For the avoidance of any doubt, any orders placed before the expiry date will not be eligible for trading credits if they are executed after the expiry date. Please bear in mind that fund orders are generally executed a few days after you submit your order.

11. All other rates and charges are not subject to this Offer and shall continue to apply notwithstanding. You will be charged for all open accounts in accordance with our standard rates and charges. Any trading credits you receive pursuant to this Offer will be in addition to any trading credits you receive pursuant to your ii service plan.

12. By participating in the Offer you agree that ii will not be liable for any costs, expenses, loss or damage sustained or incurred with regards to the offer.

13. We reserve the right to alter, withdraw or amend this Offer and/or these terms and conditions at any time without prior notice.

14. All participants to this Offer agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.

15. These terms must be read in conjunction with the relevant ii Terms of Service, ISA Terms and ii SIPP Terms where applicable. In the event of any conflict between these terms and the relevant ii Terms of Service, ISA Terms and ii SIPP Terms, these offer terms shall prevail.

16. These offer terms are governed by English law.

17. Interactive Investor Services Limited is the promoter of this Offer. Its registered office is at Exchange Court, Duncombe Street, Leeds, LS1 4AX.

Promotional SIPP offer terms and conditions

18. No SIPP fee shall be payable on all new ii SIPP accounts opened on or after 1 October 2020 for six calendar months (the “Fee Free Period”). After the Fee Free Period has ended, the SIPP fee you will be required to pay will be as set out in our then current Rates and Charges.

19. The Fee Free Period is open to new and existing customers who open a new ii SIPP account on or after the qualifying date.

20. These terms and conditions should be read in conjunction with the ii SIPP Terms. In the event of a conflict between these terms and conditions and the ii SIPP Terms, these terms shall prevail.

21. All other fees associated with managing your ii SIPP account shall continue to apply.

22. We reserve the right to alter, withdraw or amend the Fee Free Period and/or these terms and conditions at any time without prior notice.

23. All participants opening an ii SIPP account on or after 1 October 2020 agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.

24. Interactive Investor Services Limited (“IISL”) is the promoter of this Fee Free Period offer. The registered office for IISL is Exchange Court, Duncombe Street, Leeds LS1 4AX.

