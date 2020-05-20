Two food chains that will thrive despite the pandemic

Rodney Hobson is an experienced financial writer and commentator who has held senior editorial positions on publications and websites in the UK and Asia, including Business News Editor on The Times and Editor of Shares magazine. He speaks at investment shows, including the London Investor Show, and on cruise ships. His investment books include Shares Made Simple, the best-selling beginner's guide to the stock market. He is qualified as a representative under the Financial Services Act.

Financial health and physical well-being are two quite separate issues. You may never visit a fast food outlet; you may detest the food. But shares in companies such as McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) could still be to your taste.

It is true that fast food will come under heavy criticism because people suffering from obesity and Type 2 diabetes, which are linked to unhealthy lifestyles, have been more prone to fall seriously ill or die from Covid-19. You might think that this wake-up call will have an immediately and long-term effect. Do not count on it.

Western governments have spent decades trying to stamp out smoking, yet even after the word death was put on heavily taxed cigarette packets, smokers have continued to put cash into the pockets of tobacco company shareholders.

Wherever there are social distancing rules, as in the UK, food chain outlets will be severely limited in numbers of meals that can be eaten on the premises.

However, chains such as McDonald’s should have little difficultly organising queues for takeaways, while drive-through sales will be unaffected.

McDonald’s generates revenue through nearly 40,000 company-owned and franchised restaurants in 120 countries and via licensing.

It has managed to keep 99% of its US outlets open, though mostly as takeaways, but restaurants in other leading countries such as France, Italy, Spain and the UK have been closed temporarily.

These are now being reopened and all UK restaurants will be up and running in June. The company says demand at reopened sites has been “huge”.