UK banks: what City experts think of Lloyds, Barclays, RBS and HSBC

UBS banking analyst Jason Napier sees several reasons why UK banking shares have been hit harder, such as the absence of a short-selling ban compared with many other countries. Income funds also account for a bigger proportion of the UK market, leaving banks vulnerable after their dividends were cancelled in March.

And the FTSE 100 index's overweight position on financials and energy stocks — 29% compared with 17% globally — is also likely to have been a turn-off for exchange-traded funds.

Napier, however, sees a number of strengths for UK banks relative to much of the European universe. Chief among these is the higher UK interest rate, which is still positive at 0.1% compared with minus 0.5% at the European Central Bank. There's also a greater probability of the UK seeing higher rates at some point than the eurozone.

The analyst also highlights the UK's more favourable market structure, as well as a higher ROTE (return on tangible equity) for retail and commercial banking through the cycle.

What matters more for the longer-term fundamentals of the UK banks, Napier notes, is whether there is a leg-up for the sector beyond 2021 from normalising loan losses, as long as this is not offset by worse-than-expected revenue declines.

It is unlikely, however, we will get a clearer picture around the depth and duration of the credit cycle until lockdowns materially ease over the summer months.

For now, there is significant uncertainty. The Bank of England's own desktop forecasts point to impairments at triple UBS's forecasts and for the sector to be loss-making in 2020 and 2021. The central bank also cut capital buffers to 11% from 14.8%, driven by risk-weighted assets.

UBS estimates that about a fifth of UK mortgages, a tenth of car finance agreements and perhaps 5% of cards are on payment holidays, making it hard for banks to know what sort of financial shape their customers are in. And there is no way of knowing accurately how many workers will be re-employed once the lockdown is over and furlough schemes have ended.

While more visibility on loan losses will probably have to wait until the second half, the upfront costs of lower interest rates and some of the customer support provided by banks will be apparent when the sector reports second-quarter results in July.

This will contribute to the poor share price performance for UK banks in the near term, although Napier thinks a sector on 6.4 times 2021 earnings per share offers longer-term value.

He added:

“Much depends on how far capital ratios fall in this crisis and how much customer patterns have changed for good.”

UBS has a price target of 140p on Barclays for a capital upside of 44%, with Lloyds seen at 45p for a potential rise of 58%. Shares in the latter have struggled to break back above the 30p threshold since hitting a multi-year low in early April. They were at 62p at the start of 2020.

The note from UBS also has a 39% upside for RBS to 145p, with Paragon up 35% to 435p and Virgin Money shares seen as potentially more than doubling to 160p.

