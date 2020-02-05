Vodafone shares respond to more confident update

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

In the meantime, the company’s cash generative power is still in evidence and, even after the drama of the company’s forced dividend cut last year, the shares are still on a prospective yield of 5.2%, which remains attractive by any yardstick in the current interest rate environment.

Full-year guidance is reiterated for adjusted EBITDA of €14.8-15 billion and free cash flow of around €5.4 billion.

Strategically, Vodafone continues to spread its wings and partnerships with the likes of Deutsche Telekom have significant potential, which, alongside the synergies and cross-selling opportunities of the Liberty Global move, could result in a further boost to income. The company is also part of the pioneering 5G crowd, having launched the service in seven European markets to date.

It is certainly not all plain sailing, however, and, in terms of the challenges for Vodafone, the song remains the same. Unwaveringly intense competition, high spectrum auction costs and the overhang of back levies by the Indian government were and remain significant potential drags on cashflow, which resulted in the poorly-received reduction to one of the main strands of the Vodafone investment case, the dividend.

Even so, the projected yield remains attractive and the steps the company is taking should mean that the current level is sustainable.

Meanwhile, despite the size of the group, Vodafone is showing that it can be fleet of foot, an important characteristic in a quickly evolving landscape, where, in certain areas such as mobile, there is little to differentiate competition other than price alone. As such, its presence in the 5G vanguard and its constant product and service innovation may yet give the company a new lease of life.

The shares have seen a guarded return to form, having risen 9.5% over the last year, as compared to a 3.7% hike for the wider FTSE 100 index.

There is still much damage to repair, since the shares have lost over 30% in the last two years, but, for the moment, the market is buying into the recovery story with the consensus of the shares as a “strong buy” remaining resolutely in place.

