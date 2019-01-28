Vodafone worth double, but will it ever get there?

Already complicated enough to analyse, there's now debate about whether Vodafone is growing or shrinking.

Given time to ponder Friday's third-quarter results from Vodafone (LSE:VOD), this analyst still rates the shares a 'buy' and believes that one day they'll be worth considerably more than current prices.

We explained reaction to the three-month numbers that had prompted further selling to 136p, down 5% from 144p at the start of Friday's session. A year ago they were worth 224p, and were above 150p as recently as last Wednesday.

Now, Deutsche Bank analyst Robert Grindle sheds some light on why Vodafone ranks among the most unloved stocks in the FTSE 100 index.

Much of the latest negativity is blamed on the incessant focus on growth, because Vodafone does not publish adjusted cash profit (EBITDA) or free cash flow (FCF) data at first or third quarter trading updates.

"Such is the bane of European telcos (which don't grow much) that small changes in top-line momentum make a big difference to sentiment with regard to the sustainability of sector cashflows and dividends (by way of operational leverage)," writes Grindle.

"The lack of any sustained growth recovery despite elevated capex on once-in-a-(multi) generation project like Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH), further exacerbates the issue."

It makes forecasting difficult given no one knows quite what the steady-state growth rate is for telecoms businesses. Investors become more pessimistic as growth momentum slows, but without knowing "what a bottom or cycle-adjusted normalised growth rate (or valuation multiple) looks like".

As well as growth, Vodafone has also had to deal with a foreign exchange hit to forecasts, shock departure of CEO Vittorio Colao after 10 years in charge, and worries about using Vodafone shares to pay for big acquisitions. Slower profit growth in Spain and Italy doesn't help either.

An accounting change was also an "act of self-harm," argues Grindle - Vodafone UK now accounts for organic service revenue (OSR) growth including the effect of a move to handset financing. The long-term bull points out that a UK headline decline of 4.5% in the third quarter is actually 0.9% growth if you strip out the elimination of handsets from service revenues in the comparable period.

"The fact of the matter is that Vodafone doesn't run its business for growth and is more focussed on EBITDA, FCF and dividends, targets for which were all reiterated at the Q3 update."