The week ahead: Vodafone, Burberry, Fevertree
18th January 2019 16:50
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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Key updates from both blue-chip dividend kings and high-growth AIM shares are due in the coming days.
Monday 21 January
Trading Statements
William Hill, BHP Group, K3 Business Technology, Premier Veterinary Group, Etalon
Tuesday 22 January
Trading Statements
Dixons Carphone, Halfords, Pets at Home, Cairn Energy, easyJet, IG Group, Accrol
AGM/EGM
European Investment Trust, Polo Resources, Keystone Investment Trust
Wednesday 23 January
Despite some grim data out of China, where Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY) does a huge chunk of its business, the share price has performed no worse that the wider market so far in 2019. Speculation around various methods of stimulus by the Chinese authorities and decent results elsewhere in the sector are clearly acting as a prop.
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Deutsche Bank analysts look for third-quarter sales of £724 million, in line with consensus estimates. Retail like-for-like sales growth is expected to moderate at around 2% following surprise 3% growth the previous quarter. Asia and the Americas are tipped to do better than Europe.
Also expect updates on progress tightening up the business and product range.
Source: TradingView (*) Past performance is not a guide to future performance
Trading Statements
Harwood Wealth Management, Marston's, Burberry, WH Smith, Brewin Dolphin, Wetherspoon (J D), Computacenter, AJ Bell, CYBG
AGM/EGM
Tharisa
Thursday 24 January
Trading statements
Benchmark Holdings, St James's Place, Fevertree Drinks, PayPoint, Daily Mail and General Trust, CMC Markets, Kier Group
AGM/EGM
RDI REIT
Friday 25 January
The sharp decline in value of Vodafone shares has been well documented, and just this week revisited prices not seen since November. A minor rally since is only mildly encouraging, underperforming the wider market by some margin.
Understandably, investors could be getting the jitters amid concerns that the generous dividend could be cut for the very first time. Vodafone currently offers a prospective yield of almost 9% and the City is split on whether the payout is sustainable.
- Vodafone: 80% share price upside and 9% dividend yield?
- Chart of the week: Is Vodafone now back in rally mode?
Management will likely use third-quarter results on Friday to give the market a steer both on the dividend and guidance for the full-year. Analyst widely anticipate a stable dividend of €15.07 for the year to March 2019.
To guarantee a consistent payout, look for a quarterly 20 basis-point decline in organic service revenue (OSR) growth and 2.2% dip in Europe versus minus 2.3% in the second quarter, says broker UBS. That could sow the seed for a recovery in fourth-quarter numbers.
Source: TradingView (*) Past performance is not a guide to future performance
Trading statements
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust, Barr (A G), Vodafone
*Horizontal lines on charts represent levels of previous technical support and resistance. Trendlines are marked in red.
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