The week ahead: Dixons Carphone, Sky
19th January 2018 17:29
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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It's certainly quieter on the corporate results front, but some big names update over the next few days and there is always the chance of a surprise.
Monday 22 January
Trading Statements
Accrol Group, Computacenter, Revolution Bars, Goals Soccer Centres
AGM/EGM
Molins, Oncimmune Holdings, IXICO, Jsc Kazmunaigas Exploration Production,
Tuesday 23 January
shares have been nervy ahead of its Christmas trading update, falling nearly 8%. But in its previous results presentation, management talked of a good start to peak trading with a record Black Friday.
"This is encouraging but since then, several companies have reported weak end of December trading," write analysts at Barclays. "We highlight a report from Kantar Worldpanel from January 10th which revealed strong iPhone X sales in the UK during the last quarter."
It's why the broker predicts UK & Ireland like-for-like sales growth of 3%, Nordics 5%, Greece 5% and group sales up 4%.
Buy up to 231p, says Barclays.
Trading Statements
IG Group, Benchmark Holdings, Velocity Composites, Harwood Wealth Management, Dp Eurasia, Marston's, Pets At Home, Dixons Carphone, easyJet, Cairn Energy
AGM/EGM
Advanced Oncotherapy, Marston's, Connect Group, Mitchells & Butlers
Wednesday 24 January
Trading Statements
Crest Nicholson Holdings, Staffline, Antofagasta, Polymetal International, Empresaria, Sage Group, Wetherspoon (JD), WH Smith
AGM/EGM
McCarthy Stone, Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust, Troy Income & Growth Trust, Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust
Thursday 25 January
second-quarter results are keenly awaited, but it's not just the numbers investors want more detail on.
A takeover saga following an agreed £11.7 billion bid from 21st Century Fox, has run for more than a year, and it's been complicated by Disney's mega-bid for Fox's entertainment assets.
Expect provisional findings from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) around the end of this month. Also watch the takeover panel, which could enforce the 'chain rule' that would force Disney to bid for all of Sky, not just the 39% up for sale, if the CMA blocks Fox's acquisition, but Disney gets Fox.
On the second-quarter results, UBS expects a continued "solid" performance. Look for 5% growth in organic revenue for the first half to £6.76 billion, and underlying growth in cash profit of 11% to £1.12 billion.
UK is tipped to grow the top line by 4%, Germany by 8% and Italy 4%.
UBS analysts rates the shares a 'buy' with 1,240p price target.
Trading statements
Sky, Renishaw, Diageo, CPL Resources, Blue Prism, Brewin Dolphin Holdings, Restaurant Group, St James's Place, ASOS, Close Brothers, CMC Markets, Daily Mail and General Trust, Diageo, Euromoney Institutional Investor, Anglo American, Greene King, Genel Energy, Fuller Smith & Turner, Kaz Minerals
AGM/EGM
Conygar Investment Company, RDI REIT PLC (formerly Redefine Int), Standard Life Private Equity Trust, Optibiotix Health, McCarthy Stone, Henderson European Focus Trust, ITE Group, LightwaveRF, Countryside Properties, Game Digital
Friday 26 January
AGM/EGM
URA Holdings, JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust, Treatt
This article is for information and discussion purposes only and does not form a recommendation to invest or otherwise. The value of an investment may fall. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.