The week ahead: Dixons Carphone, Sky

It's certainly quieter on the corporate results front, but some big names update over the next few days and there is always the chance of a surprise.

Monday 22 January

Trading Statements

Accrol Group, Computacenter, Revolution Bars, Goals Soccer Centres

AGM/EGM

Molins, Oncimmune Holdings, IXICO, Jsc Kazmunaigas Exploration Production,

Tuesday 23 January

Dixons Carphone shares have been nervy ahead of its Christmas trading update, falling nearly 8%. But in its previous results presentation, management talked of a good start to peak trading with a record Black Friday.

"This is encouraging but since then, several companies have reported weak end of December trading," write analysts at Barclays. "We highlight a report from Kantar Worldpanel from January 10th which revealed strong iPhone X sales in the UK during the last quarter."

It's why the broker predicts UK & Ireland like-for-like sales growth of 3%, Nordics 5%, Greece 5% and group sales up 4%.

Buy up to 231p, says Barclays.