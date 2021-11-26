Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: easyJet, Liontrust, Marston's

26th November 2021 13:08

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Our head of markets names the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead. 

Monday 29 November

Trading statements 

Amigo Holdings, Benchmark Holdings, Molten Ventures

AGM/EGM

Brand Architekts, Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies, Grit Real Estate Income, MySale, TechFinancials, TR European Growth Trust

Tuesday 30 November

Trading statements 

Bank of Cyprus, Contango Holdings, Countryside Properties, discoverIE Group, DP Eurasia, easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Future, GB Group, Gooch & Housego, Greencore, Marston's (LSE:MARS), ReNeuron, Shaftesbury, Sosandar, Synectics, System1 Group, Topps Tiles, Treatt, Vp, Wise

AGM/EGM

Advance Energy, Alternative Income REIT, Castillo Copper, Europa Metals, Nanoco, Schroder British Opportunities Trust

Wednesday 1 December

Trading statements 

Brickability, Centamin, D4T4 Solutions, Liontrust Asset Management (LSE:LIO), Loungers, Peel Hunt, Residential Secure Income, TPXimpact Holdings

AGM/EGM

Avation, Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust, London Finance & Investment Group, Playtech, Third Point Investors, Western Selection

Thursday 2 December

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include National Grid (LSE:NG.), Pets at Home Group (LSE:PETS) and Royal Mail (LSE:RMG)

Trading statements 

AJ Bell, Auction Technology, Fulcrum Utility Services, SRT Marine Systems, Tharisa, ULS Technology

AGM/EGM

Apollon Formularies, CQS New City Yield Fund, DCD Media, essensys, Ferguson, Limitless Earth, VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

Friday 3 December

Trading statements 

Duke Royalty, Industrials REIT, Mind Gym

AGM/EGM

Bluefield Solar Income Fund, Ferro-Alloy Resources, Fidelity Asian Values, Ruffer Investment

