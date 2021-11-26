The Week Ahead: easyJet, Liontrust, Marston's
26th November 2021 13:08
Loading
Share on
Our head of markets names the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.
- Your vote counts: ASOS, Ferguson, Bellway
- Ian Cowie: inflation-busting income from six investment trusts
- Subscribe to the ii YouTube channel for interviews with popular investors
- Friends & Family: ii customers can give up to 5 people a free subscription to ii, for just £5 a month extra. Learn more
Monday 29 November
Trading statements
Amigo Holdings, Benchmark Holdings, Molten Ventures
AGM/EGM
Brand Architekts, Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies, Grit Real Estate Income, MySale, TechFinancials, TR European Growth Trust
Tuesday 30 November
Trading statements
Bank of Cyprus, Contango Holdings, Countryside Properties, discoverIE Group, DP Eurasia, easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Future, GB Group, Gooch & Housego, Greencore, Marston's (LSE:MARS), ReNeuron, Shaftesbury, Sosandar, Synectics, System1 Group, Topps Tiles, Treatt, Vp, Wise
AGM/EGM
Advance Energy, Alternative Income REIT, Castillo Copper, Europa Metals, Nanoco, Schroder British Opportunities Trust
Wednesday 1 December
Trading statements
Brickability, Centamin, D4T4 Solutions, Liontrust Asset Management (LSE:LIO), Loungers, Peel Hunt, Residential Secure Income, TPXimpact Holdings
AGM/EGM
Avation, Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust, London Finance & Investment Group, Playtech, Third Point Investors, Western Selection
Thursday 2 December
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include National Grid (LSE:NG.), Pets at Home Group (LSE:PETS) and Royal Mail (LSE:RMG)
Trading statements
AJ Bell, Auction Technology, Fulcrum Utility Services, SRT Marine Systems, Tharisa, ULS Technology
AGM/EGM
Apollon Formularies, CQS New City Yield Fund, DCD Media, essensys, Ferguson, Limitless Earth, VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund
Friday 3 December
Trading statements
Duke Royalty, Industrials REIT, Mind Gym
AGM/EGM
Bluefield Solar Income Fund, Ferro-Alloy Resources, Fidelity Asian Values, Ruffer Investment
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.