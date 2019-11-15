The Week Ahead: Royal Mail, easyJet, Kingfisher
Having suffered very different fortunes in recent months, interactive investor's head of markets talks us through what to expect from these heavyweight companies in the days ahead.
Monday 18 November
Trading Statements
DWF, Chamberlin, Mirada, McKay Securities, Diploma
Tuesday 19 November
Trading Statements
Spectris, Keller, Intermediate Capital Group, Homeserve, AO World, Scapa, Halma, Palace Capital, MHP, Telecom plus, CML Microsystems, Big Yellow Group, Eckoh, EI Group, easyJet
AGM/EGM
BMO Real Estate Investments, Petro Matad
Wednesday 20 November
Trading Statements
Direct Line Insurance, Kingfisher, Babcock International, CML Microsystems, United Utilities, HICL Infrastructure, Inmarsat, U and I Group, Creightons, TCS Group, SSP Group, Sage Group, Mitchells & Butlers
AGM/EGM
Origin Enterprises
Thursday 21 November
Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include Tate & Lyle (LSE:TATE) and Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB).
Trading statements
Rotork, CLS Holdings, Centrica, Johnson Matthey, NewRiver Retail, Severn Trent, Naked Wines, Syncona, Jlen Environmental Assets Group, Helical Bar, iEnergizer, First Property, CMC Markets, Charles Stanley, Investec, Johnson Matthey, Manolete Partners, MITIE Group, Residential Secure Income, Euromoney Institutional Investor
AGM/EGM
PCI-PAL, JD Wetherspoon, Litigation Capital Management, Hotel Chocolat, Netcall, Diurnal Group, SQN Asset Finance Income Fund, Close Brothers, Doric Nimrod Air One, Doric Nimrod Air Two, Doric Nimrod Air Three, Avation
Friday 22 November
Trading statements
Coats Group, Record, Sylvania Platinum, Stenprop, Zambeef Products
AGM/EGM
EQTEC, Crystal Amber Fund, Highway Capital
