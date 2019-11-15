The Week Ahead: Royal Mail, easyJet, Kingfisher  

Monday 18 November

Trading Statements

DWF, Chamberlin, Mirada, McKay Securities, Diploma

Tuesday 19 November

Trading Statements



Spectris, Keller, Intermediate Capital Group, Homeserve, AO World, Scapa, Halma, Palace Capital, MHP, Telecom plus, CML Microsystems, Big Yellow Group, Eckoh, EI Group, easyJet

AGM/EGM

BMO Real Estate Investments, Petro Matad

Wednesday 20 November

Trading Statements

Direct Line Insurance, Kingfisher, Babcock International, CML Microsystems, United Utilities, HICL Infrastructure, Inmarsat, U and I Group, Creightons, TCS Group, SSP Group, Sage Group, Mitchells & Butlers

AGM/EGM

Origin Enterprises

Thursday 21 November

Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include Tate & Lyle (LSE:TATE) and Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB).

Trading statements



Rotork, CLS Holdings, Centrica, Johnson Matthey, NewRiver Retail, Severn Trent, Naked Wines, Syncona, Jlen Environmental Assets Group, Helical Bar, iEnergizer, First Property, CMC Markets, Charles Stanley, Investec, Johnson Matthey, Manolete Partners, MITIE Group, Residential Secure Income, Euromoney Institutional Investor

AGM/EGM

PCI-PAL, JD Wetherspoon, Litigation Capital Management, Hotel Chocolat, Netcall, Diurnal Group, SQN Asset Finance Income Fund, Close Brothers, Doric Nimrod Air One, Doric Nimrod Air Two, Doric Nimrod Air Three, Avation

Friday 22 November

Trading statements

Coats Group, Record, Sylvania Platinum, Stenprop, Zambeef Products

AGM/EGM

EQTEC, Crystal Amber Fund, Highway Capital

