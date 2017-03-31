The week ahead: Slowing down

After a busy few weeks, the company news data looks to be slowing going into the Easter month ahead.

Monday 3 April

Trading Statements

Luceco, Netscientific, Globaltrans Investment, Filta Group Holdings

AGM/EGM

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities

Tuesday 4 April

Trading Statements

Nanoco Group, Shield Therapeutics, Midatech Pharma, Central Asia Metals, Sprue Aegis, Next Fifteen Communications Group, Panmure Gordon & Co

Wednesday 5 April

Trading Statements

IMI, Learning Technologies Group, HSS Hire Group, Zegona Communications, M.P. Evans Group, PureTech Health, Gulf Keystone Petroleum, AFI Development, Electrocomponents

Thursday 6 April

AGM/EGM

Leeds Building Society 13 3/8%, Catco Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Limited C, Banco Santander SA, Axiom European Financial Debt

This article is for information and discussion purposes only and does not form a recommendation to invest or otherwise. The value of an investment may fall. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.