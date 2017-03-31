The week ahead: Slowing down
31st March 2017 16:23
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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After a busy few weeks, the company news data looks to be slowing going into the Easter month ahead.
Monday 3 April
Trading Statements
Luceco, Netscientific, Globaltrans Investment, Filta Group Holdings
AGM/EGM
CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities
Tuesday 4 April
Trading Statements
Nanoco Group, Shield Therapeutics, Midatech Pharma, Central Asia Metals, Sprue Aegis, Next Fifteen Communications Group, Panmure Gordon & Co
Wednesday 5 April
Trading Statements
IMI, Learning Technologies Group, HSS Hire Group, Zegona Communications, M.P. Evans Group, PureTech Health, Gulf Keystone Petroleum, AFI Development, Electrocomponents
Thursday 6 April
AGM/EGM
Leeds Building Society 13 3/8%, Catco Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Limited C, Banco Santander SA, Axiom European Financial Debt
This article is for information and discussion purposes only and does not form a recommendation to invest or otherwise. The value of an investment may fall. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.