The Week Ahead: Tesla, Twitter, Vodafone & Unilever
It’s a big week for US company results, and some of the UK’s favourite firms will be reporting too.
17th July 2020 14:43
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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Monday 20 July
Trading statements
Tungsten, Sthree
AGM/EGM
BP Marsh & Partners
Tuesday 21 July
Trading statements
Begbies Traynor, Euromoney, Redcentric, DP Eurasia, Audioboom, SDI Group, TalkTalk Telecom, Centaur Media, Joules Group, Intermediate Capital, Midwich Group, T Clarke
AGM/EGM
Audioboom, Seneca Global Income & Growth, TalkTalk Telecom, Bloomsbury Publishing, Aveva Group, Ted Baker, Reach4Entertainment Enterprises, Intermediate Capital Group
Wednesday 22 July
Trading statements
Tristel, Close Brothers, Knights Group, CloudCall, Stagecoach, Paypoint, Britvic, Nicholls, St Modwen Properties, Cloudcall, Antofagasta, Fresnillo
AGM/EGM
Wincanton, Mediclinic International, Mincon, Presidents Energy, Anexo, Londonmetric Property
Thursday 23 July
Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include SSE, Pennon and Cranswick
Trading statements
Tate & Lyle, GetBusy, Cohort, Polymetal International
AGM/EGM
Petards Group, Cricassia group, Telecom Plus, Helical, Vp, ValiRx, Live Co Group
Friday 24 July
AGM/EGM
Arkle Resources, Remote Monitored Systems, Nostra Terra Oil And Gas, Kingfisher, Surface Transforms, United Utilities
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