The Week Ahead: Tesla, Twitter, Vodafone & Unilever

Monday 20 July

Trading statements

Tungsten, Sthree

AGM/EGM

BP Marsh & Partners

Tuesday 21 July

Trading statements

Begbies Traynor, Euromoney, Redcentric, DP Eurasia, Audioboom, SDI Group, TalkTalk Telecom, Centaur Media, Joules Group, Intermediate Capital, Midwich Group, T Clarke

AGM/EGM

Audioboom, Seneca Global Income & Growth, TalkTalk Telecom, Bloomsbury Publishing, Aveva Group, Ted Baker, Reach4Entertainment Enterprises, Intermediate Capital Group

Wednesday 22 July

Trading statements

Tristel, Close Brothers, Knights Group, CloudCall, Stagecoach, Paypoint, Britvic, Nicholls, St Modwen Properties, Cloudcall, Antofagasta, Fresnillo

AGM/EGM

Wincanton, Mediclinic International, Mincon, Presidents Energy, Anexo, Londonmetric Property

Thursday 23 July

Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include SSE, Pennon and Cranswick

Trading statements

Tate & Lyle, GetBusy, Cohort, Polymetal International

AGM/EGM

Petards Group, Cricassia group, Telecom Plus, Helical, Vp, ValiRx, Live Co Group

Friday 24 July

AGM/EGM

Arkle Resources, Remote Monitored Systems, Nostra Terra Oil And Gas, Kingfisher, Surface Transforms, United Utilities

