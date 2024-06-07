Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: time for Tesco’s quarterly results

Watch out for plenty of interesting corporate results in the coming days, including numbers from the country’s largest supermarket. Here are the key dates for your diary.

7th June 2024 13:43

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Share on

A monthly calendar 600

Monday 10 June

Trading statements

ME Group International

AGM/EGM

Aterian, Griffin Mining, Lok'n Store, Onward Opportunities, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pan African Resources

Tuesday 11 June

Trading statements

Eckoh, FirstGroup, GB Group, Idox, Iomart, Lindsell Train Investment Trust, Oxford Instruments, Oxford Metrics

AGM/EGM

Ebiquity, Flowtech Fluidpower, MaxCyte, Mobico Group, Newbury Racecourse, Nightcap, Phoenix Digital Assets, Tirupati Graphite, Tortilla Mexican Grill, Tufton Oceanic Assets

Wednesday 12 June

Trading statements

Castings, Molten Ventures, RWS Holdings, Safestore

AGM/EGM

Advanced Medical Solutions, Alina Holdings, Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust, Aurora Investment Trust, BioPharma Credit, Brighton Pier Group, Digital 9 Infrastructure, EPE Special Opportunities, Foresight Solar Fund, Star Energy

Thursday 13 June

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include JD Sports, Land Securities, Scottish Mortgage.

Trading statements

Crest Nicholson, Fuller, Smith & Turner, Halma, Motorpoint, Norcros, Origin Enterprises, PayPoint, Virgin Money UK, Wise

AGM/EGM

Beacon Rise Holdings, Christie Group, Everyman Media Group, Hochschild Mining, Iofina, Jadestone Energy, Panther Metals, Pollen Street Group, Poolbeg Pharma, Serabi Gold, Smurfit Kappa, Sound Energy, Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Friday 14 June

Trading statements

Tesco (LSE:TSCO)

AGM/EGM

Amaroq Minerals, Asian Energy Impact Trust, Beowulf Mining, Gusbourne, Itim Group, M P Evans, Tesco, Trellus Health

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox