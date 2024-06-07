The Week Ahead: time for Tesco’s quarterly results
Watch out for plenty of interesting corporate results in the coming days, including numbers from the country’s largest supermarket. Here are the key dates for your diary.
7th June 2024 13:43
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 10 June
Trading statements
ME Group International
AGM/EGM
Aterian, Griffin Mining, Lok'n Store, Onward Opportunities, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pan African Resources
Tuesday 11 June
Trading statements
Eckoh, FirstGroup, GB Group, Idox, Iomart, Lindsell Train Investment Trust, Oxford Instruments, Oxford Metrics
AGM/EGM
Ebiquity, Flowtech Fluidpower, MaxCyte, Mobico Group, Newbury Racecourse, Nightcap, Phoenix Digital Assets, Tirupati Graphite, Tortilla Mexican Grill, Tufton Oceanic Assets
Wednesday 12 June
Trading statements
Castings, Molten Ventures, RWS Holdings, Safestore
AGM/EGM
Advanced Medical Solutions, Alina Holdings, Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust, Aurora Investment Trust, BioPharma Credit, Brighton Pier Group, Digital 9 Infrastructure, EPE Special Opportunities, Foresight Solar Fund, Star Energy
Thursday 13 June
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include JD Sports, Land Securities, Scottish Mortgage.
Trading statements
Crest Nicholson, Fuller, Smith & Turner, Halma, Motorpoint, Norcros, Origin Enterprises, PayPoint, Virgin Money UK, Wise
AGM/EGM
Beacon Rise Holdings, Christie Group, Everyman Media Group, Hochschild Mining, Iofina, Jadestone Energy, Panther Metals, Pollen Street Group, Poolbeg Pharma, Serabi Gold, Smurfit Kappa, Sound Energy, Starwood European Real Estate Finance
Friday 14 June
Trading statements
AGM/EGM
Amaroq Minerals, Asian Energy Impact Trust, Beowulf Mining, Gusbourne, Itim Group, M P Evans, Tesco, Trellus Health
