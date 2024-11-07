What this alternative asset class adds to a portfolio

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

In this episode, we focus on infrastructure, an asset class that behaves differently to shares and bonds.

Joining Kyle to explain what this investment area can add to a portfolio is Donal Reynolds, manager of abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI). He points out that infrastructure offers inflation protection, explains why lower interest rates act as a tailwind, and runs through three long-term trends he’s investing in.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

Kyle Caldwell is funds and investment education editor at interactive investor.