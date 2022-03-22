What Lloyds Bank shares must do to keep rally alive

Lloyds has been one of the strongest UK banks in recent months, but can it maintain momentum? Independent analyst Alistair Strang gives his view.

Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) indulged in a little dance step at the open of trade on Monday, surging up to the dizzy height of 49.53p, 30 minutes after trading commenced. To sane people, this little nod upward would have been pretty meaningless but to us, the movement tended suggest exactly where the trend is with the retail bank, and this is generally a pretty big deal.

From our perspective, it’s as important as your opponent in a card game accidentally laying their hand down face up, always a disaster during our lunchtime tournament of ‘Snap’.