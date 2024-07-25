What the Olympics and investing have in common
For investors, certain parallels can be drawn between the thousands of athletes going for gold and investing.
25th July 2024 08:57
Share on
You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts
The 2024 Paris Olympics is taking place over the next few weeks. For investors, certain parallels can be drawn between the thousands of athletes going for gold and investing.
To discuss what investing and the Olympics have in common, as well as giving his views on the stock market outlook for the host nation, is Oliver Collin, co-head of European equities at Invesco.
This interview took place on 1 July, prior to France’s second-round election results.
- Invest with ii: What is a Managed ISA? | Open a Managed ISA | Transfer an ISA
On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.
Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.