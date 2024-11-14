What the US election result means for investors
The team explain how stock markets and bonds initially reacted, and name key sectors to watch.
14th November 2024 08:15
In this episode Kyle is joined by Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, to discuss what the US election result means for investors.
Kyle also explains how investors can reduce concentration risk given that the ‘Magnificent Seven’ now account for around a third of the S&P 500 index.
On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.
Kyle Caldwell is funds and investment education editor at interactive investor.
