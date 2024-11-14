You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

In this episode Kyle is joined by Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, to discuss what the US election result means for investors.

The duo explain how stock markets and bonds initially reacted, and name key sectors to watch.

Kyle also explains how investors can reduce concentration risk given that the ‘Magnificent Seven’ now account for around a third of the S&P 500 index.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

Kyle Caldwell is funds and investment education editor at interactive investor.