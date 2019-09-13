What’s the prognosis for the NHS pension?

The NHS pension scheme has more than three million members and is the second-largest public sector pension scheme. How it operates has implications for all of us. Quirks in its rules mean some doctors and surgeons have been stopping work because they are disincentivised to continue working.

How does the scheme work?

The NHS pension is made up of two schemes – the 1995/2008 scheme, which as the name suggests is made up of two sections; and the 2015 scheme. Both are defined benefit schemes, giving members a known amount regardless of what’s paid in, but the terms and conditions vary.

Most people in the NHS, plus anyone joining the organisation, are members of the 2015 scheme. Rather than being a final salary scheme, where your pension is based on your potentially higher earnings at the end of your working life, this is a career average revalued earnings (CARE) scheme.

This means that each year a proportion of your pensionable pay – in this case, 1/54th – goes into your pension. As well as this, everything in your pension is revalued each year until you retire or leave, the rate for this revaluation determined by Treasury Orders plus 1.5%. Andrea Sproates, head of specialist adviser Chase de Vere Medical, says: “This is roughly the Consumer Prices Index plus 1.5%, which does equal good value for members.”

Membership of the scheme also entitles you to an adult dependant’s pension (including spouse or civil partner), set at 33.75% of your pension if you die first. Life insurance is included too, with the amount paid typically two times your salary, though this is dependent on pension scheme membership status.

How much you have to pay into your pension is dependent on your earnings. Contribution rates start at 5% for anyone earning up to £15,432 a year, and rise steadily to 14.5% for employees who are earning more than £111,377.

Benefits are payable at state pension age but you can take them from age 55 in exchange for a reduction to your annual income.

You can also take a tax-free lump sum of up to 25% of the value of your pension at retirement, swapping £1 of pension income for £12 upfront.

The scheme is unfunded, with the government being the ultimate backstop if there isn’t enough money in the fund to pay pensions.

However, to ensure the right level of funding, NHS employers contribute a chunky 20.68% to the scheme too.