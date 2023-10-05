When will this long-term winning trend return to form?
Peter Ewins, manager of The Global Smaller Companies Trust, explains when the historic trend of smaller companies outperforming larger companies could return to form, and where he thinks the best value opportunities are globally and in the UK.
You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts
Since interest rates started to rise at the end of 2021, smaller companies have fallen out of favour. Kyle gets the thoughts of Peter Ewins, fund manager of The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LSE:GSCT), as to when the historic trend of smaller companies outperforming larger companies could return to form, and where he thinks the best value opportunities are globally and in the UK for your portfolio.
- Invest with ii: Buy Investment Trusts | Top UK Shares | Open a Trading Account
Please continue to provide your suggestions on questions you want answered on OTM@ii.co.uk.
On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.
Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks