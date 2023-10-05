Interactive Investor

When will this long-term winning trend return to form?

Peter Ewins, manager of The Global Smaller Companies Trust, explains when the historic trend of smaller companies outperforming larger companies could return to form, and where he thinks the best value opportunities are globally and in the UK.

5th October 2023 09:10

the interactive investor team from interactive investor

Since interest rates started to rise at the end of 2021, smaller companies have fallen out of favour. Kyle gets the thoughts of Peter Ewins, fund manager of The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LSE:GSCT), as to when the historic trend of smaller companies outperforming larger companies could return to form, and where he thinks the best value opportunities are globally and in the UK for your portfolio.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast.

Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.

