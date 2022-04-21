Where to invest in Q2 2022? Four experts have their say

The pros have turned bearish on equities, and upped their exposure to gold and bonds.

Our panel of asset allocators are on the defensive, and who can blame them? With inflation roaring to a 30-year high and war in Ukraine threatening to get even nastier, the level of uncertainty around financial markets is sky high.

And we still have Covid to contend with. The continued pandemic adds fuel to the inflationary fire with supply chain problems notably in China where major cities are in severe lockdown. Closer to home, two of our four panel members were Covid positive at the time of writing and a third was expecting to catch the virus because his wife was already down with it.

Gold and bonds become more popular

The panel’s broad stance for the weeks ahead is clear. Average scores in all equity sectors except Japan are now lower than three months ago while scores for government and corporate bonds have edged higher. Cash scores remain high, while gold is the sector that has the highest average score of 6.3.

“Gold is a fear hedge as well as a hedge against inflation. Fear is going to be around for quite a while,” Rob Burdett of BMO Global Asset Management gloomily remarks.

David Coombs at Rathbones agrees: “Investors cannot afford to ignore what is going on in Ukraine if only because the two protagonists are so important in terms of energy supply and other key commodities.”

We are nearly a third of the way through 2022, so our panellists are already wondering what 2023 will bring. At Schroders, forecasts for inflation are being ratcheted up while global growth forecasts are being cut back to such a degree that worries about stagflation are now turning into fears of an outright recession. That changing financial weather forecast will keep our panel members on tenterhooks.

Schroders chief economist Keith Wade explains: “Recently bonds have not been a very good hedge against weakness in equities as worries about inflation has led to rising bond yields and falling bond prices. So we have been using commodities as a hedge and that has worked quite well.”

Now, however, Schroders is rotating out of energy-based commodities into gold and bonds on signs that inflation might now be near a peak. If he is right then market fears about rising interest rates may have been overdone.

“We believe the impact of the rising cost of living and rising taxes on consumer spending will do some of the work of central banks,” says Wade. “I think markets are getting carried away about what central banks really need to do and are expecting too much tightening.”

As ever striking the right balance is key

Richard Dunbar at abrdn sees three possible scenarios for the next few months. “It is easy to paint a picture of stagflation which would not be good for equities and it is easy to paint a picture of a recovery in gilts on the prospect of a recession,” he says. “Equally things could trip along quite nicely if central banks are able to thread the needle between the two.”

Dunbar is hedging his bets. He is now only overweight in US equities and in property while keeping neutral (a score of five) on all other equity sectors and also on global bonds. “At the moment a balanced portfolio seems the right strategy,” he says. “We could be heading for stagflation or recession, but US Federal Reserve could thread the needle on interest rates, and we could even get a resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.”

According to Coombs the recent resilience of equity markets reflects big outflows from weak global bond markets as inflation has flared on the surge in energy and other commodity prices. “The bond market is so volatile it is trying to work out where it wants to be, but I am buying into bond markets at these levels. I think 10-year (US government bond) yield of 2.75% looks attractive; though I am not making any big bold moves because there is far too much uncertainty.”

Burdett, meanwhile, has the most overweight positions in bond markets of any of the panel raising his scores across the board to 7. “I think we are at the peak in inflation, and I believe we are overdue for a rally in bond prices.”

Property has also become more popular among our panellists, particularly as an inflation hedge. Both Wade and Burdett have pushed their scores from 6 to 7. Wade says property has similar defensive attractions to UK equities. “It has proved a good late cycle investment providing some protection against inflation through rent reviews. Though the property market still grapples with problems in retail and offices as more people work from home and shop online, there are opportunities in warehousing and logistics.”