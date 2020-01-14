Where next for oil, gold and other metals in 2020?

This piece was written in December 2019.

If geopolitical developments had the effect on equity markets that’s so often feared, recent years might have been much more volatile. But while the investment implications of political and macroeconomic turbulence are frequently overestimated, their impact on commodity prices can be a different matter.

Long driven by the fundamentals of supply and demand, commodity markets are increasingly shaped by factors such as policy change, trade disputes, political tensions and the response to climate change concerns.

Geopolitical tensions contributed to commodity price volatility in 2019. At the same time, the diversified nature of the market means that when the outlook for some areas is negative, for others it will be much brighter. So while 2020 seems certain to deliver further uncertainty, it won’t be short of investment opportunities.

This is the state of play in the major sectors:

Oil

The direction of crude oil prices in 2019 closely mirrored developments in the escalating trade war between the US and China. The crude oil price was particularly volatile in the summer, as the downward pressure from the US-China dispute was offset by upward pressure when attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz triggered fears of fresh conflict in the Middle East.

Prices were calmer by October, as tensions on both fronts began to ease; and David Thomson, chief investment officer at VWM Wealth in Glasgow, expects oil prices to remain resilient in 2020. “Middle East tensions are never far below the surface, and while oil prices are less dependent on Middle East production, any issues in the region will invariably send the price higher,” he says.

Thomson also believes Saudi Arabia’s market flotation of Aramco, the world’s most profitable oil company, will offer an incentive to keep oil prices high and therefore support higher valuations for oil companies.

While central bank interest rate cuts could lead to positive global economic growth and push oil prices up, that trend may be dampened by developments such as increased production of US shale oil, says Simon Lloyd, chief investment officer at Murray Asset Management.

“With the US now producing more oil than it uses, it is less likely to police Middle East and Eastern Europe production, and the spikes caused by civil unrest, terrorism and war may go unchecked. But demand growth remains solid at present, albeit at a slower rate than in the past.”

Economists expect oil prices to remain under pressure next year, with one Reuters poll producing an average forecast of $64.16 a barrel in 2019 and $62.38 in 2020.

Oil by no means good as gold over the past 10 years

Total returns over: Commodity/index Base currency 1 year (%) 3 years (%) 5 years (%) 10 years (%) LBMA Gold Price PM USD US $ 20.61 10.78 52.57 84.22 WTexas Crude Int Oil BL US $ -17.96 7.84 -14.12 -8.50 FTSE 100 TR GBP UK £ 10.59 18.89 40.24 111.31 S&P 500 TR USD US $ 16.34 43.42 113.26 357.11

Note: Table shows performance of gold and oil against FTSE 100 and S&P 500 over various timeframes. Source: Morningstar, to end Oct 2019.

Gold

Gold was the star performer in the sum- mer months, with the spot price soaring on fears of a global economic slowdown. There was then a sharp fall in October, as expectations grew of a positive resolution in the US-China trade negotiations.

But the prospect of further uncertainty will ensure gold retains its investment appeal. Gold and other precious metals are seen as a safe haven in times of geo- political crisis, while it offers an inflation hedge due to its pricing in US dollars. Any further deterioration in US-China relations would likely result in a slow- down in economic growth and lower interest rates, making gold look even more attractive.

“I expect gold to perform well in 2020, as it is particularly attractive in an environment where interest rates are falling and the returns on cash are negligible, or in some countries effectively negative,” says Thomson.

Other metals

Concerns over demand and trade tensions have weighed on base metal and ore prices in recent months, and China in particular will remain a decisive factor in certain metals markets, according to Lloyd. “Iron ore might start to improve if China gets a grip on its current slowdown, and more generally with global economic growth turnaround. Meanwhile, there’s been growth in the supply of zinc, so unless there’s a build-up of economic demand the price could weaken.”

Indeed, the outlook for specific metals still depends largely on supply and demand dynamics. Lithium, nickel and copper, for example, are in demand due to their use in the production of electric vehicles and the infrastructure to support them.

Even for those markets, however, Lloyd expects Chinese spending on resources to remain the biggest swing factor.

Commodities performance a mixed bag