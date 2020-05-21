Whitbread dives on shock £1bn rights issue

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

This could present a particular opening in Germany, where a fragmented and largely independent market is sufficient for Whitbread to have a long-term target of 60,000 rooms in the country, as compared to the present number of 9,800.

The German market currently represents a fraction of Whitbread’s overall revenues, but nonetheless lends itself to Whitbread’s business model.

At the same time, the fact that its German hotels reopened on 11 May should provide a good litmus test of what can be expected in future across the company, such as booking numbers and customer demand, alongside the introduction of strict social distancing and hygiene measures.

Since the disposal of Costa Coffee last year, Whitbread has struggled to replicate what had been the source of a constant turbocharge to its revenues, by necessity concentrating its efforts mainly on hotels, and Premier Inn in particular.

A weaker UK travel market, cost inflation and the costs of start-ups in Germany resulted in a decline of 8.2% in adjusted pre-tax profit for the year ended 27 February 2020 to £358 million, while high fixed costs and revenues, which have all but disappeared (in the last seven weeks, revenues from accommodation and food/beverages has fallen 99%), pile on further financial pressure.

For investors choosing to stay with Whitbread’s strategy and commit extra funds to their holding, the rights issue shares are at least being offered at a deep discount to the current price.

However, even prior to today’s announcement, the shares had declined 37% over the last year, as compared to a drop of 19% for the wider FTSE 100 index, with much of the decline pinned to the last three months.

The revised situation is that the Whitbread has now committed itself to having to display an extremely profitable use for the new funds being raised. In the meantime, the market consensus of the shares as a ‘hold’ is likely to remain in place as the strategic situation begins to unfold.

