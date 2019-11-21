Why Centrica shares just surged 9% to four-month high

After several profit warnings since 2017, today's in-line trading update from Centrica (LSE:CNA) was greeted by long-suffering investors along the lines that no news is good news.

Shares surged 9% to 79p as the reassuring statement boosted Centrica's chances of FTSE 100 survival ahead of next month's quarterly reshuffle. Having recently seen its shares slide to the lowest level since the company was created out of British Gas in 1997, Centrica was this morning the 99th biggest stock in the FTSE 350 index with a value of £4.6 billion.

Whether today's update is the start of a meaningful recovery remains to be seen. Analysts at Jefferies, who have a target price of 90p, called today a "first step forward".

While overall guidance given in July remains in place, Jefferies is encouraged by Centrica finding £150 million more of savings from capital expenditure and efficiencies. They said this implied a 10% upside to their free cash flow forecasts for 2019 of £1.1 billion.

This boost, however, comes too late to save the dividend after CEO Iain Conn announced in July that the pay-out would be rebased from 12p to 5p a share in February's annual results. The projected yield remains at a chunky 7%, compared with 14% prior to the cut.

Centrica is also promising a progressive dividend over time, but this still seems a long way off when there are so many variables in its current business mix. In today's statement, these included further extensions to outages at the Dungeness B and Hunterston B nuclear power stations and lower near-term European wholesale gas prices.

British Gas energy supply customers also continue to desert the company, although this update's 107,000-strong reduction in accounts was more than offset by growth in services and home solutions. The rate of energy supply losses is also much lower than in 2018, despite continued high levels of price competition and market switching.

Across the Centrica Consumer division, total customer account holdings increased by 214,000 in the four months to October and have increased by 528,000 in the first ten months of 2019.

As Centrica is also seeing higher margins and returns in North America business energy supply, the company said it saw no reason to change guidance from July's interim results.