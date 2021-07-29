Why the Federal Reserve won’t cut stimulus despite inflation spike

Our economics expert explains the approach of US policymakers and the implications for global financial markets.

The US Federal Reserve has indicated it will not start cutting back its vast monetary stimulus programmes imminently, despite inflation running at a hefty 5.4%.

Jerome Powell, Chair of America’s central bank, struck a dovish tone in his address to the media last night.

Powell did however hint that while rate rises are a long way off still, some ‘tapering’ of the Fed’s bond buying programme is nearing.

In reining-in monetary stimulus measures such as those implemented in response to the pandemic, the first step is to cut back on the quantitative easing (QE) measures.

That by itself may not have a major impact, but it is seen as a forerunner to rate rises and can create downward pressure on the stock market.

There is recent precedent for this in the shape of 2013’s ‘Taper Tantrum,’ where the cutting back of stimulus measures brought in to combat the global financial crisis caused US treasury yields to spike.

When yields jump and the price of the underlying bonds fall accordingly, it can cause trouble in the markets and for the economy.

Higher yields mean higher borrowing costs for companies and the government, while the attraction of more yield can pull money out of the stock market and cause share prices to fall.

Against this background, we can be sure the Fed will tread very carefully as it attempts to slowly unwind its QE programme without spooking the markets.

The big risk with this approach is that inflation gets so high it becomes a major problem, and then the Fed’s hand is forced into making dramatic interventions.