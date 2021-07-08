A guide on how investors can protect against inflation

We share inflation-proofing ideas for equities, funds and trusts for investors looking to add protection to their portfolios.

After a decade largely out of the limelight, inflation is back on investors’ radars. UK consumer prices index (CPI) inflation leapt from 1.5% in April to 2.1% in May – above expectations, and the Bank of England’s target 2% rate.

It’s hardly surprising that prices are rising, given the financial pressures on businesses as they attempt to open up after more than a year of disruption. As Rob Burgeman, senior investment manager at Brewin Dolphin, explains: “Restaurants, for example, are likely to open with reduced capacity, with a huge demand and with debts that need repaying. So prices are almost certain to rise.”

This is likely to be relatively transitory, as the economy feels its way back towards something like normality. However, for Darius McDermott, managing director of fund research firm FundCalibre, the US Federal Reserve’s recent move to increase inflation expectations for this year and bring forward its time frame for interest rate hikes to 2023 is noteworthy.

“We feel inflation could be slightly more embedded in markets than we thought it was earlier in the year,” McDermott comments.

An element of inflation can work to investors’ advantage, but the key difficulty is that rising prices erode the purchasing power of your money. So where can you invest to protect against such erosion?

“Ideally, what you need in an inflationary environment are either assets with built-in inflationary protection - index-linked bonds, some property, many infrastructure contracts and the like - or equities; but specifically stocks that have pricing power and can therefore pass cost inflation on to their customers without this impacting revenue,” explains James Carthew, head of investment companies at QuotedData.

Let’s look at the various options.

Equities

As Rupert Thompson, chief investment officer at wealth manager Kingswood, observes: “Equities generally should provide some protection against a moderate rise in inflation, as a result of companies’ ability to pass on cost pressures” by raising prices. But he warns that equities are less effective as a hedge when inflation rises above 3% or so, as valuations tend to be impacted.

Moreover, not all companies are equally well placed to pass on rising costs. Basically, those with the strongest competitive advantage are likely to prosper, says Abdul Alnaim, portfolio manager at Mayar Capital. “Those businesses with wide and robust ‘economic moats’ should be able to use that advantage (brand, scale, and so on) to mitigate the impact of inflation over time.”

Nor are all types of equity similarly attractive in such an environment. Growth stocks tend to be more dependent on borrowing, which could get more expensive if interest rates are raised to combat inflation. They also trade on the prospect of future profits rather than current cash flow, so they tend to suffer more than well-established dividend-paying or value stocks when prices are rising and the real worth of future profits is at risk.

“In an inflationary environment, it is good to invest in real companies making real things that are making real profits and producing real dividends,” says Burgeman.

Among the best sectors to provide inflation protection, Burgeman picks out supermarkets, such as Tesco (LSE:TSCO), which are able to pass on higher prices immediately; consumer staples companies, such as Unilever (LSE:ULVR), where again consumers will accept price rises; and banks, such as Barclays (LSE:BARC), which benefit from the prospect of higher interest rates.

Many businesses in these sectors have the added advantage of paying investors reliable and growing dividends. McDermott suggests accessing them through income-focused funds such as Man GLG Income and Rathbone Income, which invest in high-quality companies.

McDermott also highlights the strengths of funds with a smaller-cap bias, as the more robust smaller businesses may have additional pricing power “Small-caps managers are some of the most talented stock-pickers, so a global fund such as Baillie Gifford Global Discovery could also be of interest.”

In the investment trust space, Burgeman picks out the “very well-run” BlackRock Throgmorton (LSE:THRG) investment trust for exposure to UK mid-cap and smaller companies. The Diverse Income Trust (LSE:DIVI), managed by Gervais Williams and one of interactive investor’s Super 60 picks, also invests in this part of the market.