Why ‘get rich slow’ dividend investing is back in fashion

Amid a backdrop of low inflation and low interest rates, investors flocked to funds and investment trusts focusing on growth shares. But now the macroeconomic climate has changed, the 'get rich slow' approach to investing in dividend-paying companies is back. Stephen Anness, head of global equities at Invesco, joins Kyle to explain why and what you should be looking out for.

