Why it might not be plain sailing for Barclays shares

Barclays and the bank sector have outperformed the wider market over the past year. Can they keep it up? Independent analyst Alistair Strang checks the charts.

Source: Trends and Targets. Past performance is not a guide to future performance For things to start looking interesting for Barclays, the share price presently to needs exceed the previous high of 219.6p, as we now expect movement to 230p fairly soon thereafter. Our secondary, if such a level is exceeded, now works out at 241p but for those blessed with patience, the share price shall find itself in a region where we can mention a distant 292p without giggling.

Alistair Strang has led high-profile and "top secret" software projects since the late 1970s and won the original John Logie Baird Award for inventors and innovators. After the financial crash, he wanted to know "how it worked" with a view to mimicking existing trading formulas and predicting what was coming next. His results speak for themselves as he continually refines the methodology.