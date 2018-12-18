Why Lloyds Banking shares make this top 10

If this industry expert has got their sums right Lloyds Banking Group shares could hit a three-year high. Graeme Evans explains how.

As the wait for a share price rebound at Lloyds Banking Group goes on, the lender's army of small shareholders have been given another reminder about the stock's potential should current Brexit uncertainty ever pass.

That's because UBS banking analysts have gone as far as to name Lloyds among its top 10 most preferred stocks in the global banking sector for 2019. With a continued price target of 80p, the UBS recommendation would take Lloyds shares back to a position they last occupied in the summer of 2015.

The recent performance for Lloyds shares has been dismal and frustrating, even though a vast improvement in the company's balance sheet strength has enabled a return of dividends and share buy-backs.

The Lloyds share price is now languishing where it was in late 2016, having traded in a narrow range over the past two years. Unfortunately for Lloyds, it has to bear the additional weight of being seen as a proxy for the UK economy, whose growth has been hampered by the Brexit dilemma.

While UK banking stocks have been out of favour for some time, things haven’t been much better for the sector globally after a 13% drop in value in the first 11 months of the year.

This reflects a broad range of top-down factors, such as trade war uncertainties, rising interest rates in the United States, and emerging market risk aversion. European banks have been the weakest performers, down 27% in the year to date and below the local market by 21%, according to UBS.