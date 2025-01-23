Why one US activist is taking aim at the investment trust industry

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

This episode takes a deep dive into news that US activist investor Saba Capital is attempting to oust the boards of seven investment trusts in which it is the largest shareholder. In addition, it wants to introduce two new directors that it has chosen. Kyle is joined by Sam Benstead to discuss both sides of the argument, looking at why Saba is calling for change, and how the investment trust boards have responded. The episode also explains how interactive investor customers can cast their votes on Saba’s proposals ahead of the general meetings, most of which are taking place in early February.

This podcast was recorded before the Herald investment trust vote took place.

