Why stock markets are caught in a tug of war
In our latest episode, we offer an overview of the macroeconomic picture.
26th September 2024 08:55
In our latest episode, we offer an overview of the macroeconomic picture, highlighting reasons for investors to be cheerful and fearful. Joining Kyle to explain why he expects the next 12 months to be a tug of war for markets is Sunil Krishnan, head of multi-asset funds at Aviva Investors. Topics discussed include inflation, interest rates, gold, and the US election.
On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.
Kyle Caldwell is funds and investment education editor at interactive investor.
